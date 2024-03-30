New bike signs on campus: What’s going on?

Students can now find signs warning of bike and skateboard policies around the Chico State campus.

The new “Be wheel wise” signs are part of an educational campaign from the university due to members of the campus community not following the policy or being unaware.

Gallery // 4 Photos Bike policy sign positioned between Meriam Library and the Student Services Center. Taken by Jessica Miller on March 28.

Policy states:

Riders must observe the five mph speed limit

Riders must obey all stop signs

Bikes, skateboards and scooters may only be ridden on marked bike paths

Bikes, skateboards and scooters must be walked through campus

Community Service officers and University Police Department officers will be issuing warnings to community members who violate this policy, but as of now no tickets will be issued during this phase, Chico State’s public relations manager, Andrew Staples, said.

In 2015, UPD issued tickets of $60 for biking violations and mandated that students take a 45-minute safety course.

Currently, there is only one bike path on campus where students will be able to ride their bikes, skateboard and scooters.

A bicycle parking utilization study conducted by the university in 2019 found that bicycle use was going down across campus with less than 1,000 bikes on campus during the six-hour reporting period. The same survey methods were used in 2008 and reported over 1,500 bikes on campus in that time frame.

All students and employees will receive an email soon from the university informing them of the educational campaign, said Staples.

“We encourage bike riding/skateboarding/scooters as a sustainable way to get to and from campus. However, the campus’ sidewalks are very busy in between classes and it’s not safe to have riders weaving in and out of pedestrian traffic,” Staples said.

