  Student skateboarding past the new "Be wheel wise" signs on campus near Kendall Hall. Taken by Jessica Miller on March 28

    News

    New bike signs on campus: What's going on?

  • Image of several students and AS representatives helping AS election candidates set up their tables for the Meet and Greet event. Taken on March 28 by Maki Chapman.

    2024 AS ELECTIONS

    Windy Meet and Greet at Meriam Library

  • Ashley Arce, Nate Solecki run for College of Engineering, Computer Science and Construction Management senator

    2024 AS ELECTIONS

    Ashley Arce, Nate Solecki run for College of Engineering, Computer Science and Construction Management senator

  • Pedestrians line up for California Border Patrol processing at the Calexico, Calif. port of entry. Courtesy: Josh Denmark on Jan. 4, 2022

    News

    After conversations with Chico State staff, U.S. Border Patrol cancels career fair attendance

  • Starting pitcher Ethan Lay throwing a pitch late in the sixth inning. Lay had six strikeouts in a marathon performance. Taken by Nathan Chiochios on March 29.

    Sports

    Wildcats baseball drops series lead after late-game rally from Dominguez Hills

New bike signs on campus: What's going on?

The new “Be wheel wise” signs are part of an educational campaign from the university due to members of the campus community not following the policy or being unaware
Jessica Miller, Food Editor // March 30, 2024
Student skateboarding past the new “Be wheel wise” signs on campus near Kendall Hall. Taken by Jessica Miller on March 28

Students can now find signs warning of bike and skateboard policies around the Chico State campus.

The new “Be wheel wise” signs are part of an educational campaign from the university due to members of the campus community not following the policy or being unaware. 

Gallery // 4 Photos
Bike policy sign positioned between Meriam Library and the Student Services Center. Taken by Jessica Miller on March 28.

Policy states:

  • Riders must observe the five mph speed limit
  • Riders must obey all stop signs
  • Bikes, skateboards and scooters may only be ridden on marked bike paths
  • Bikes, skateboards and scooters must be walked through campus

Community Service officers and University Police Department officers will be issuing warnings to community members who violate this policy, but as of now no tickets will be issued during this phase, Chico State’s public relations manager, Andrew Staples, said. 

In 2015, UPD issued tickets of $60 for biking violations and mandated that students take a 45-minute safety course. 

Currently, there is only one bike path on campus where students will be able to ride their bikes, skateboard and scooters. 

Map displaying where students are allowed to ride on Chico State Campus. Courtesy: Chico State

A bicycle parking utilization study conducted by the university in 2019 found that bicycle use was going down across campus with less than 1,000 bikes on campus during the six-hour reporting period. The same survey methods were used in 2008 and reported over 1,500 bikes on campus in that time frame. 

All students and employees will receive an email soon from the university informing them of the educational campaign, said Staples. 

“We encourage bike riding/skateboarding/scooters as a sustainable way to get to and from campus. However, the campus’ sidewalks are very busy in between classes and it’s not safe to have riders weaving in and out of pedestrian traffic,” Staples said. 

Jessica Miller can be reached at [email protected].
Jessica Miller, Food Editor
Jessica Miller is a fourth-year English literature studies major at Chico State with a minor in linguistics and Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages. This will be her first semester with The Orion. After graduation, she plans to pursue a single-subject teaching credential in English and begin teaching at the high school level in California. She loves to write, read and work at the Student Learning Center on campus as a Writing Center tutor as well as her ESL Support Services tutoring position.

