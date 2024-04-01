Holi festival celebration brings joy to a drizzly Friday afternoon

Chico State students didn’t let the rainy weather dampen their Holi festival spirits on Friday. The event, organized by the Cross-Cultural Leadership Center and the Indian Student Association, brought a splash of color to the campus on an otherwise gray day.

Holi is a significant traditional Indian festival celebrated as the Festival of Colors. It signifies the triumph of good over evil and the arrival of spring. It is also a time for forgiveness and reconciliation. People come together to celebrate the spirit of unity and brotherhood.

The festival saw students from diverse backgrounds come together to celebrate with an array of vibrantly colored powders known as gulal. Despite the sprinkles, laughter and cheers echoed as handfuls of pink, yellow, blue and orange powders painted the air and participants alike. The bright colors are meant to represent the themes of Holi, the coming of spring and fostering joy, unity and equality.

Although the rain necessitated the cancellation of some activities like a relay race and a rangoli chalk drawing competition, the event still featured a buffet of Indian cuisine, a tug-of-war contest and a lively performance by the Chico State Bollywood Dance Club.

Despite the challenges posed by the weather, the rain seemed to be a fitting metaphor for the Holi festival itself – just as the showers bring life to nature, the colors of Holi breathed life into the hearts of those who participated, proving that sometimes, a little rain is all you need to make the colors truly stand out.

