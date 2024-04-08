Navigate Left
  Different crowds of people buzzed with curiosity at the pop-ups that filled the parking lot. Taken by Itzel Saucedo on April 6, 2024.

    Arts & Entertainment

    Lunar Market’s successful night in Downtown Chico

  Punk rock band Facejug performing No Doubt and Deftones covers as well as originals at Sweetfest 2.0. Taken by Alina Babajko on April 5.

    Arts & Entertainment

    Student musicians build outdoor stage to ‘Bring live music back’

  Homeschooling and independent study have become more "normal" options in modern society. Created using Firefly generative AI, generated by Ariana Powell on March 27.

    Opinion

    Perspectives on ‘Am I an academic weapon or was I just homeschooled?’

  Junior starting pitcher Katelyn Oldwin on the mound for the Wildcats in game two of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cal State East Bay Pioneers. Taken by Lukas Mann on April 6.

    Sports

    Stifling pitching from both sides Saturday leads to a split series

  Chico State campus according to A.I image generator website imageupscaler.com. Generated by Sam Moore.

    Features

    Chico State, artificial intelligence and you

Lunar Market’s successful night in Downtown Chico

The Chico community gathered to support small businesses for a fun and exciting event
Byline photo of Itzel Saucedo Dominguez
Itzel Saucedo Dominguez, Reporter // April 8, 2024
Different crowds of people buzzed with curiosity at the pop-ups that filled the parking lot. Taken by Itzel Saucedo on April 6, 2024.

As the sun set Saturday night, people gathered to shop from small businesses selling handmade jewelry, homemade pastries and so much more. The Lunar Market again brought the Chico community together for an evening of fun and support. 

Although the event is hosted once a month on the Saturday nearest to the new or full moon, that wasn’t the case in March. Last month’s rain proved otherwise. After canceling the event, it was rescheduled for a sunnier day on April 6. 

Held at the Movement Arts of Chico, located at 254 East First St., vendors filled the room bustling with the crowd of people.

Owner of Adrianna’s Baker, Adrianna Wiley, is a self-taught baker who creates traditional, vegan and gluten-free pastries. This Lunar Market was not her first pop-up event and she’s been selling since it started back in 2021.

“Without being at pop-ups like this and without the community, I wouldn’t be where I’m at now,” Wiley said.

Wiley credits having pop-ups at events like the Lunar Market to create the connections she has and is grateful.

Two Chico State students, Lizbeth Olvera and Janelle Lara, said their favorite part of the event was seeing people’s styles and how friendly the vendors were. Some of their favorite pop-ups were Chico Sprouts and Adrianna’s Bakery. 

The night continued with live music from artists like Ms. Natalia and Under the Canopy. The smell of delicious food and vendors kept the event lively until it ended at 9 p.m.

The next Lunar Market event will be April 20th, you can find more details through their Instagram page and Facebook page, as well as through posters around town. 

Itzel Saucedo can be reached at [email protected].

Itzel Saucedo Dominguez, Social Media Manager
Itzel Saucedo is a fourth year from Santa Rosa majoring in journalism with a focus on public relations with a minor in Spanish at Chico State. This is her first semester at The Orion and she is excited to be a part of this organization as social media manager. Here at Chico State, Itzel is a part of the women’s volleyball club and is the commissioner of Student Engagement and Advocacy, an elected representative of the student body. She enjoys reading, watching movies and spending time with her friends.

