Lunar Market’s successful night in Downtown Chico

As the sun set Saturday night, people gathered to shop from small businesses selling handmade jewelry, homemade pastries and so much more. The Lunar Market again brought the Chico community together for an evening of fun and support.

Although the event is hosted once a month on the Saturday nearest to the new or full moon, that wasn’t the case in March. Last month’s rain proved otherwise. After canceling the event, it was rescheduled for a sunnier day on April 6.

Held at the Movement Arts of Chico, located at 254 East First St., vendors filled the room bustling with the crowd of people.

Owner of Adrianna’s Baker, Adrianna Wiley, is a self-taught baker who creates traditional, vegan and gluten-free pastries. This Lunar Market was not her first pop-up event and she’s been selling since it started back in 2021.

“Without being at pop-ups like this and without the community, I wouldn’t be where I’m at now,” Wiley said.

Wiley credits having pop-ups at events like the Lunar Market to create the connections she has and is grateful.

Two Chico State students, Lizbeth Olvera and Janelle Lara, said their favorite part of the event was seeing people’s styles and how friendly the vendors were. Some of their favorite pop-ups were Chico Sprouts and Adrianna’s Bakery.

The night continued with live music from artists like Ms. Natalia and Under the Canopy. The smell of delicious food and vendors kept the event lively until it ended at 9 p.m.

The next Lunar Market event will be April 20th, you can find more details through their Instagram page and Facebook page, as well as through posters around town.

