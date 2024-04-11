Navigate Left
  The men's bathroom on the second floor of Tehama Hall has a sign titled "All-Gender Restroom Coming Soon!" taped to it. The restrooms are expected to be updated by the fall 2025 semester in Yolo and the Student Services Center will also be under construction. Taken by Grace Stark on April 11.

    Chico State announces construction plans for gender-inclusive bathrooms

  • Tasha Alexander gardening. Photo Courtesy of Tasha Alexander.

    Tasha Alexander: inspiring educator, alumna

  • Pacientes y estudiantes pueden quedarse en la sala de espera antes de su cita. El laboratorio de Wellcat está dentro del centro de salud. El laboratorio realiza una variedad de pruebas incluyendo para ETS y otros problemas de salud.

    Una nueva ETS está en el pueblo: ¿Que debería saber?

  • Patients or students can stay in the waiting area before appointments. The Wellcats lab is located inside the heath center and performs a variety of tests including for STDs and other health issues. Taken by Milca Elvira Chacon.

    New STI just dropped: What should I know?

  • Viewers get ready for the Banff mountain film festival in Laxson Auditorium. Taken by Samuel Moore.

    Banff Mountain Film Festival celebrates the great outdoors at Chico State

Chico State announces construction plans for gender-inclusive bathrooms

The construction will update the restrooms on the second floor of Tehama Hall, the first floor of Yolo Hall and the second floor of the Student Services Center
Grace Stark, News Editory // April 11, 2024
Grace Stark, News Editory // April 11, 2024

The construction of all-gender bathrooms in Tehama and Yolo halls and the Student Services Center was announced in an email from The Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion on Thursday.

“Gender-inclusive restrooms can be used by people of all gender identities and expressions and are not gender specific,” University Diversity Officer Joseph Morales stated in the email. “They are an important part of an inclusive, respectful campus environment.”

The restrooms on the second floor of Tehama Hall, the first floor of Yolo Hall and the second floor of the Student Services Center will be updated during construction, and are expected to be finished by the fall 2025 semester. Once completed, there will be 41 gender-inclusive bathrooms across 16 buildings on campus.

On April 5, associate professor Lindsay Briggs made an Instagram post announcing the reconstruction of the first-floor bathrooms in Yolo Hall. She also posted a picture of the second-floor women’s bathroom in Tehama Hall announcing new signs titled “All-Gender Restroom Coming Soon!”

The bathrooms, the email states, will be multi-occupancy with communal sinks. The stalls will nearly reach the ceiling and the doors will be a few inches shorter. ADA-accessible stalls will have a 9-inch gap between the doors and the floor, but all other doors will almost reach the floor.

Chico State’s Transgender Task Force has been working toward implementing gender-inclusive bathrooms on campus for nine years, Briggs said in an email. Briggs is co-chair of TTF, and said she has personally advocated for this to many administrators. 

In fall 2023, she reached out to President Steve Perez and Morales to bring up the issue.

“​​I figured since they were both new this was an opportunity for a renewed push,” Briggs said.

Morales regularly attends TTF meetings and Perez accepted an invite from Briggs to attend one in the fall. Briggs said both were very receptive to hearing the needs of their community and helped the plans for gender-inclusive bathrooms move forward.

There is no confirmed date for when construction will start. The Orion will update this story as more information is made available.

Grace Stark can be reached at [email protected].
About the Contributor
Grace Stark, News Editor
Grace Stark is a second-year majoring in journalism, news. She is from Loomis, a small town outside of Sacramento. This is her second semester on The Orion and she is excited to pursue her interests in writing and reporting as the news editor. Outside of school, Grace enjoys thrifting, reading, drawing and spending time with friends. She also has a small business online called Rings by Grace where she sells handmade spoon rings.

