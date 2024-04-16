Navigate Left
    Chico State’s hazing history: pledge deaths, alcohol poisoning and more

    ‘Flamethrowers allowed’ at Chico State’s first Robotronica

    The Orion tries Egg Roll King

Chico State’s annual Time Capsule Ceremony to take place on April 23

Each time capsule commemorates a graduating class and their time at Chico State
Grace Stark, News Editor // April 16, 2024
Chico State students bury the 2023 time capsule in front of Kendall Hall. Courtesy: Andrew Staples

Chico State’s annual Time Capsule Ceremony will take place on April 23 from 1-1:30 p.m. in front of Kendall Hall. 

The ceremony, discontinued in 1969, was continued in 2000 with the help of Associated Students and the Alumni Association. Each time capsule commemorates a graduating class and their time at Chico State. 

The time capsules are unveiled every 50 years, the Chico State press release states. Because of the dormancy of the tradition from 1970 to 2000, the 2001 capsule is the next one to be opened in 2051.

Held during Wildcat Spirit Week, the event is meant to provide a sense of unity to the Chico State community. Graduating students, faculty and staff have the opportunity to contribute shirts, projects, photos, messages and other symbols to represent their time at the university.

“I like the idea of being able to leave Chico State knowing that a part of my experience will be remembered in 50 years,” graduating senior Justine Levy said in the press release.

Participants can drop off items by 4 p.m. on Tuesday in Bell Memorial Union 220 to be sealed in the time capsule.

Grace Stark can be reached at [email protected].
