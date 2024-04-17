Breaking News
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion

101 Year Old Holocaust Survivor Joseph Alexander Visits Pleasent Valley High School In Chico.

Learning the meaning of life from a man who nearly lost his many times.
Byline photo of Ari Sorokin
Ari Sorokin // April 17, 2024
IMG_4474
Gallery // 4 Photos
Ari Sorokin
Joseph Meeting the Jewish community of Chico State.

Holocaust survivors are becoming rare as many of them are reaching the end of their end of their lives. So, for many, seeing living history is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity as in the future, the holocaust will lose all of its living sources. 

On April 2, 2024, people from all over Chico went to Pleasent Valley High School and filled the auditorium to visit Joseph Alexander, a 101-year-old Polish Jew and Holocaust survivor.  Joseph had spent six years of his life surviving 12 camps, encountered the “Doctor of Death,” Joseph Mengle, in a near-death experience, and he described a dead horse he found and cooked the “best meal of his life.” Being a proud Jew who never stopped believing in G-D, he never held a grudge against anyone, and his positive attitude shocked the audience. 

The English department at Pleasent Valley High School decided to teach young students the famous novel Night by Nobel Peace Prize winner Eli Wiesel. Amy Besnard, an English Teacher, described the teaching of the holocaust as a “tremendously important historical event that unfortunately affects so many people.” Flying Joseph from LA, they secured a grant. She described the 14-15-year-old students as feeling “moved” and “invested and excited about having Joe here.” 

Joseph Hill, another English teacher, said he decided to start talking about his experiences when he turned 70. Many holocaust survivors go their whole lives without talking about their experiences. However, as more holocaust survivors die out, they face a dilemma to tell their stories despite the pain before it is too late. 

Another point that shocked the audience was his insistence that grudges make people sick. He never felt a grudge about the actions of those who participated in the holocaust because he never had a conversation with them.

“I lost my family. I lost one parents and five siblings. I’m the only survivor! I don’t forget I think about them every day. But there’s nothing I can do to bring them back. So I said I don’t carry any grudges because it doesn’t help. So I just move on.”

Taking his Judaism seriously, he performs rituals to remember the family he lost on the most important day of the year in Judaism, Yom Kippur. In addition, when moving to America, he changed his name from Ideell to Joseph after the brother he lost. 

Joseph also stressed the importance of a positive attitude, appreciating the kindness of people, and having faith in G-D, which helped him live where others did not. 

“The biggest reason that we were able to survive is I got a little help from people who gave me some extra food… I’ve been asked by high school students a lot of times… why… Birkenau people who run to the electric fences are being beaten to death. Because they gave up. They ask me a lot of times did you ever think of giving up? I said, No, I never thought of giving up. I never lost faith. I never stopped believing in G-D. And I said to myself, I may have a bad day today, but I hope tomorrow will be a better day but never give up.”

Despite his many close encounters with death and the six million Jews that died in the mass graves, death camps, and ghettos of the Third Reich, he never regretted any of his actions or felt guilty. His family paid the guards for him, his sister, and his brother to leave the Warsaw ghetto and escape the inhumane conditions they faced. Later that ghetto was “liquidated” when the Nazis put down the Warsaw ghetto uprising. Because his parents decided for him, he saw it as nothing to feel guilt over and something to be thankful for. 

Joseph continued his gratitude habit and positive attitude after moving to America, making new friends, working as a tailor, getting married, and having a son and daughter. He even worked with Steven Spielberg on his research for the movie Schindler’s List. Joseph claims the secret to his longevity is to “stay busy.” 

For many people, he will be the first Holocaust survivor they meet, while for others, it could be the last, but he impressed the audience for a lifetime. When asked if he believes in Luck, he always responds, “No, I believe in G-D.”

For those curious about Joseph Alexander’s story, view a video of his talk on YouTube. 

Ari Sorokin can be reached at [email protected]

 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
Chico State students bury the 2023 time capsule in front of Kendall Hall. Courtesy: Andrew Staples
Chico State’s annual Time Capsule Ceremony to take place on April 23
Jan. 26, 2005 printed issue of The Orion with the headline “Drinking nearly cost pledge’s life.” The article discusses investigations of Chico State’s Sigma Chi fraternity after a pledge nearly died from alcohol consumption. Accessed through The Orion Archives on April 13.
Chico State's hazing history: pledge deaths, alcohol poisoning and more
Unidentified Project Rebound staff members stand outside Butte Hall, where the organizations office resides on the first floor. Courtesy of Lucy Ventura, Project Rebound public relations executive.
Chico State’s Project Rebound helps students after incarceration
The men’s bathroom on the second floor of Tehama Hall has a sign titled “All-Gender Restroom Coming Soon!” taped to it. The restrooms are expected to be updated by the fall 2025 semester in Yolo and the Student Services Center will also be under construction. Taken by Grace Stark on April 11.
Chico State announces construction plans for gender-inclusive bathrooms
Pacientes y estudiantes pueden quedarse en la sala de espera antes de su cita. El laboratorio de Wellcat está dentro del centro de salud. El laboratorio realiza una variedad de pruebas incluyendo para ETS y otros problemas de salud.
Una nueva ETS está en el pueblo: ¿Que debería saber?
Patients or students can stay in the waiting area before appointments. The Wellcats lab is located inside the heath center and performs a variety of tests including for STDs and other health issues. Taken by Milca Elvira Chacon.
New STI just dropped: What should I know?
About the Contributors
Ari Sorokin, Reporter
Dogs are Ari Sorokin's first true love and caring for them is his pride and joy. He loves keeping an active and creative lifestyle through his passion of drawing, writing and yoga. Sorokin is also a bit crazy about Indian culture.
Molly Myers, Managing Editor/Features Editor
Molly Myers is a transfer student from Palmdale, California. She is a journalism major also minoring in religious studies. Molly is Managing Editor at The Orion and previously worked as Editor-in-Chief. Her work is also published in Watershed Review. Getting to meet new people and hear their stories is her favorite part of being a journalist. Outside of The Orion she instructs yoga at the WREC and volunteers with the Torres Community Shelter.

The Orion

Chico State's independent student newspaper
The Orion
Chico State University
Plumas Hall 001
[email protected]
530-898-4386
The Orion • © 2024 The Orion 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Orion Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *