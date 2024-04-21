A disappointing turnout for a consent presentation

The WellCat Safe Place ran a presentation on affirmative consent on Wednesday at the Student Transition and Retention Center. While it was a well-researched and documented presentation, nobody came to the event.

The person who ran the presentation, Katie Callahan, a senior art history major, noted that no one attended because many feel like they know what consent is and do not think they need to be educated on the topic.

Students who have been impacted by sexual assault also may not want to open old wounds, and choose not to discuss something that can trigger memories of a horrible experience.

This was corroborated by a handful of students on campus the next day.

Brandon Enos, a freshman and business marketing major, did not know about the event, but knew you have to ask any potential partners before you partake in a sexual act.

Sandra Holselton, an environmental science major in her first year, expanded on that and said that you need to listen to your partner’s body language as you progress, making sure to reaffirm what they are comfortable with. But like Enos, Holselton had no idea about the presentation.

In the presentation, affirmative consent was defined as voluntary consent that had not been coerced, intimidated or forced from a potential partner.

In addition, another student, Ziyanna Nobel, a sociology major in her senior year, added that there needs to be an open line of communication between partners, reaffirming what they were doing, and making sure everyone was having a good time, something that Callahan also mentioned during her presentation.

Callahan also included a mildly famous YouTube video in her presentation that uses a metaphor to explain consent.

WellCat Safe Place is an advocacy group for people affected by sexual assault, partner abuse and harassment. According to Callahan, the WellCat Safe Place offers a place for people to talk about their experiences with a non-mandatory reporter, in case someone does not want what they say to be reported to Title XI.

Additionally, WellCat Safe Place also has support for someone when they go to the police or the hospital, or discussing extensions with professors when dealing with sexual assaults.

Safe Place will be holding more events this month. On April 24, they will be running a Denim Day event from noon to 2 p.m. at Sylvester’s Cafe, where free food will be offered, as well as the Colusa Lawn. On April 25, Take Back the Night will be starting at 11 a.m. on Trinity Lawn before some speakers come out at 5:30 p.m., and the march through downtown will begin at 8 p.m.

