Chico World Music Festival creates exciting multicultural atmosphere

Franky Renteria, Jordan Rodrigues, and Miguel Orozco
September 15, 2016
Filed under Arts & Entertainment, Campus, Community

The Chico World Music Festival is an annual Chico State tradition with a wide range of world music artists that was held on Sept. 10th. It was filled with music hosted on four stages including Laxson Auditorium, the Ruth Rowland Taylor stage and the Kids Stage, where North State’s children performed. There were also many international food booths, art classes and crafts for kids. This world festival allows visitors to experience different cultures and music from around the world.

IMG_8759.jpg

Karamo Susso With Ousseynou Kouyate performing in front of the crowd.

IMG_8617.jpg

Members of Sonomusette, French Revival Gypsy Jazz, playing their set on the Sycamore Stage.

IMG_8646.jpg

Fun face painting for the kids at The Chico World Music Festival.

IMG_8309.JPG

Juan Diaz, of the Gateway Science Museum, showing how different vibrations make different sounds with different instruments. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues

IMG_8532_web.jpg

IMG_8500.JPG

Member of the Karamo Susso With Ousseynou Kouyate entertaining the crowd. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues

IMG_8649.jpg

Ready to "sword" fight after his face paint session.

IMG_8705.jpg

IMG_8552_web.jpg

Kids patiently waiting in line for the balloon artist.

IMG_8627_web.jpg

Full spins as Sonomusette, French Revival Gypsy Jazz, plays their set on the Sycamore Stage.

