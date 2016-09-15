Chico World Music Festival creates exciting multicultural atmosphere

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The Chico World Music Festival is an annual Chico State tradition with a wide range of world music artists that was held on Sept. 10th. It was filled with music hosted on four stages including Laxson Auditorium, the Ruth Rowland Taylor stage and the Kids Stage, where North State’s children performed. There were also many international food booths, art classes and crafts for kids. This world festival allows visitors to experience different cultures and music from around the world.