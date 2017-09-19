The student news site of California State University, Chico

AOTW

Julia Maldonado
September 19, 2017
Filed under Arts & Entertainment, Reviews

My Everything – Ariana Grande

Start off a warm-up with a bang with this album. Grande’s mix of ballads and pop songs like “Love Me Harder” and “Break Free” will help you ease into the workout.

Prism – Katy Perry

This electric album by Perry has the upbeat party jams, featuring “Birthday” and “Roar.” The blend will have you fired up and motivated to finish your workout strong. “Ghost” and “Unconditionally” will help end the cool-down.

