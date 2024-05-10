Continue messaging past Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Now that Sexual Assault Awareness Month has passed, it does not mean the awareness, prevention and recovery efforts should cease; if anything they should continue as is, if not more intensely.

Here are some ways to continue the effort:

Don’t forget the past

Sexual Assault Awareness Month exists to shift country-wide focus to a real problem that often goes unnoticed or silenced.

Take Back the Night, which took place on April 25 on Chico State campus, is one event that only happens once a year, but should never be forgotten.

The event, which started in the early 1970s in cities such as San Francisco and Philadelphia, serves as a medium to allow people to share their stories and feel supported. While this year’s march was canceled, campus community members still had the ability to talk about their experiences and be heard.

You can help to keep this conversation going by volunteering to host or organize events like Take Back the Night year round.

Become educated on the past, because that’s the key to fixing the future.

Be a part of the solution

At Chico State and other California State University campuses and workplaces, Title IX and harassment discrepancies have been made clear. Students and other community members can help to strengthen and push along these changes through making their voices heard and through passive resistance.

Those interested in helping can also volunteer at places like Catalyst in Butte County.

Everyone can also help catch phenomena like victim blaming and stop it before it wreaks havoc on victims.

Offer support and proper education

Push universities, lower-level schools and workplaces to increase education on prevention and recovery efforts and resources.

Sexual violence can be prevented if U.S. children are taught what it means from a young age. Of course, don’t traumatize them, but help teach them respect and to just be good people. The public education system already fails so many academically, they need to stop failing them morally.

Universities are failing students. They can avoid this by providing more extensive, mandatory SA training and holding assaulters accountable.

Let’s not forget about the national and global issue or the SA victims after Sexual Assault Awareness Month is over, let’s make change year-round.

Ariana Powell can be reached at [email protected].