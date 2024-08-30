Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

Update on Spring 2024’s tuberculosis and meningococcal disease on campus

There have been no new cases, but resources will still be offered through campus
Byline photo of Nadia Hill
Nadia Hill, Entertainment and Food Editor // August 30, 2024
Milca Elvira Chacon
The student health center is open for students Monday through Friday. Taken on Tuesday Aug. 27, in Chico, California.

Since last semester’s tuberculosis and meningitis cases, no new cases have been reported to Chico State.

Chico State’s Public Relations Manager, Andrew Staples confirmed there have been no further cases of tuberculosis and meningitis within Chico State’s campus community.

“The WellCat Health Center will continue to offer TB [tuberculosis] tests at no cost to students as well as treat and advise anyone showing meningitis symptoms,” said Staples.

In April, The WellCat Health Center announced a potential tuberculosis case

A day later, Butte County Public Health released a statement confirming there was an individual who visited fraternities Phi Kappa Tau, Lambda Chi Alpha, Kappa Sigma and Theta Chi earlier that weekend which was carrying the bacteria Neisseria meningitis, which causes meningococcal disease.  

If students are exhibiting symptoms of either tuberculosis or meningococcal disease, they should contact The WellCat Health Center for further testing and potential treatment.  

According to The Center for Disease Control, symptoms of tuberculosis disease include: 

  • Bad cough for 3 weeks or more
  • Coughing up phlegm or blood from the lungs 
  • Pain in chest 

The CDC also lists these as common symptoms of meningococcal disease, although symptoms may vary depending on the type of illness:  

  • Sudden fever 
  • Stiff neck 
  • Headache 

Nadia Hill can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
An example of a utility box in the downtown area. An unconfirmed, but possible location for the future artwork approved by City Council. Taken by Callum Standish Aug. 27.
Chico Council approves utility box art program
The City of Chico continues to work on drainage improvements. Image by Mike Haupt from Unsplash.
City Hall meeting Thursday: Updates on Storm Water Master Plan
Multiple changes have occurred on all sides of the 2024 presidential elections. Image by Larisa from Pixabay.
Electoral campaigns continue despite challenges
Kendall Hall at Chico State
Portal problems prevent peak performance
Photo taken by Molly Myers on Sept. 3, 2023 downtown across from where the Farmers Market is held.
Abandoned shoes in Chico: photo series
President Perez shaking the hand of Taylor Bisby as she receives her Master's degree. Taken by Jessica Miller on May 15
Chico State celebrates Graduate Studies Commencement
About the Contributors
Nadia Hill
Nadia Hill, Arts and Entertainment and Food Editor
Nadia Hill is originally from Carson City, Nevada, and is in her junior year. Currently, she is double-majoring in journalism, public relations, and studio arts. She is the entertainment and food editor. Both writing and art have captivated her with the field of journalism and is excited to showcase the events in Chico. In her personal time, she enjoys painting, performing and skating.
Milca Elvira Chacon
Milca Elvira Chacon, Reporter
Milca Elvira Chacon is a journalism major with a minor in Broadcasting. She was a contributor for The Orion last semester, but is now officially working for the student-led newspaper. She hopes to strengthen her writing skills and contribute to stories that will positively impact the community. Outside of journalism, she enjoys hanging out with her friends and working out.