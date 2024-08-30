Update on Spring 2024’s tuberculosis and meningococcal disease on campus

Since last semester’s tuberculosis and meningitis cases, no new cases have been reported to Chico State.

Chico State’s Public Relations Manager, Andrew Staples confirmed there have been no further cases of tuberculosis and meningitis within Chico State’s campus community.

“The WellCat Health Center will continue to offer TB [tuberculosis] tests at no cost to students as well as treat and advise anyone showing meningitis symptoms,” said Staples.

In April, The WellCat Health Center announced a potential tuberculosis case.

A day later, Butte County Public Health released a statement confirming there was an individual who visited fraternities Phi Kappa Tau, Lambda Chi Alpha, Kappa Sigma and Theta Chi earlier that weekend which was carrying the bacteria Neisseria meningitis, which causes meningococcal disease.

If students are exhibiting symptoms of either tuberculosis or meningococcal disease, they should contact The WellCat Health Center for further testing and potential treatment.

According to The Center for Disease Control, symptoms of tuberculosis disease include:

Bad cough for 3 weeks or more

Coughing up phlegm or blood from the lungs

Pain in chest

The CDC also lists these as common symptoms of meningococcal disease, although symptoms may vary depending on the type of illness:

Sudden fever

Stiff neck

Headache

Nadia Hill can be reached at [email protected].