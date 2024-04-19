Navigate Left
An individual carrying a bacterial disease attended multiple fraternity parties

Byline photo of Milca Elvira Chacon
Milca Elvira Chacon, Reporter // April 19, 2024
Butte County Public Health was notified on Friday that a person visiting Chico from outside of the country was carrying neisseria meningitis and issued a press release.

The press release stated the individual was at several fraternity houses on April 12 around 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. and April 13 around 11p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

The individual attended the following fraternity houses Lambda Chi Alpha, Phi Kappa Tau, Theta Chi and Kappa Sigma.

Neisseria meningitis is a bacteria that causes Meningococcal disease. According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention anyone can become infected with the disease but specific groups of people are at a higher risk, including college students and travelers.

Symptoms associated with the disease include:

  • fever
  • headache
  • stiff neck
  • nausea
  • vomiting
  • photophobia; sensitivity to light
  • altered mental status.

The WellCat Health Center sent an email around 7 p.m. informing the campus community of their resources and what to do if they have been potentially exposed.

The email said that regardless of vaccination status students should:

  • monitor their symptoms
  • contact the WellCat if potentially exposed
  • confirm with guardians about the student’s meningococcal vaccine status.
  • refrain from sharing materials that come in contact with the mouth.

The WellCat is closed but will open and follow regular hours of operation on Monday.

“Beginning Monday, the WellCat Health Center will be open for student patients,” the email stated. “Any student who begins to feel symptoms over the weekend should contact their primary care provider or visit urgent care immediately.”

In 2023 there were 422 meningococcal disease cases reported in the United States, “the largest number of U.S. meningococcal disease cases reported since 2014.”

This followed the WellCat’s announcement on Tuesday of a potential tuberculosis exposure on campus.

The Orion reached out to campus communication and BCPH, a response is being awaited.

Milca Elvira Chacon can be reached at [email protected].
About the Contributor
Milca Elvira Chacon
Milca Elvira Chacon, Reporter
Milca Elvira Chacon is a journalism major with a minor in Broadcasting. She was a contributor for The Orion last semester, but is now officially working for the student-led newspaper. She hopes to strengthen her writing skills and contribute to stories that will positively impact the community. Outside of journalism, she enjoys hanging out with her friends and working out.

