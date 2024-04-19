An+individual+carrying+a+bacterial+disease+attended+multiple+fraternity+parties

Butte County Public Health was notified on Friday that a person visiting Chico from outside of the country was carrying neisseria meningitis and issued a press release.

The press release stated the individual was at several fraternity houses on April 12 around 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. and April 13 around 11p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

The individual attended the following fraternity houses Lambda Chi Alpha, Phi Kappa Tau, Theta Chi and Kappa Sigma.

Neisseria meningitis is a bacteria that causes Meningococcal disease. According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention anyone can become infected with the disease but specific groups of people are at a higher risk, including college students and travelers.

Symptoms associated with the disease include:

fever

headache

stiff neck

nausea

vomiting

photophobia; sensitivity to light

altered mental status.

The WellCat Health Center sent an email around 7 p.m. informing the campus community of their resources and what to do if they have been potentially exposed.

The email said that regardless of vaccination status students should:

monitor their symptoms

contact the WellCat if potentially exposed

confirm with guardians about the student’s meningococcal vaccine status.

refrain from sharing materials that come in contact with the mouth.

The WellCat is closed but will open and follow regular hours of operation on Monday.

“Beginning Monday, the WellCat Health Center will be open for student patients,” the email stated. “Any student who begins to feel symptoms over the weekend should contact their primary care provider or visit urgent care immediately.”

In 2023 there were 422 meningococcal disease cases reported in the United States, “the largest number of U.S. meningococcal disease cases reported since 2014.”

This followed the WellCat’s announcement on Tuesday of a potential tuberculosis exposure on campus.

The Orion reached out to campus communication and BCPH, a response is being awaited.

