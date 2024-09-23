Chico State's independent student newspaper

On the ballot: What is Prop 4?

Byline photo of Jessica Miller
Jessica Miller, News Editor // September 23, 2024
Ten propositions are coming to the California Ballot this November. Graphic created by Nadia Hill on Sept. 14
Proposition 4, one of ten propositions coming to the California ballot this November, if passed will issue $10 billion in bonds to fund parks, environmental protection, water infrastructure, energy and flood protection projects. 

The funding would be broken down into three categories said Senate Bill 867:

  • $3.8 billion for water projects 
  •  $2.7 billion for wildfire and coastline protection
  •  $1.2 billion toward fish and wildlife

“Proactive approach saves money and prevents the worst impacts of devastating wildfires, smoke, droughts and pollution,” the pro-argument of the California voter’s guide said. 

The Federal Emergency Management Agency estimates that every dollar spent on resiliency saves $6 in disaster relief. 

“Bonds are the most expensive way to fund government spending. Water and wildfire mitigation are necessities, not luxuries. They should be budgeted for, not bonded,” the con-argument of the California voters guide said. 

Should the proposition pass it will increase state costs by about $400 million annually for 40 years to repay the bond.

Those in favor of the proposition include Clean Water Action, CAL FIRE firefighters, National Wildlife Federation and The Nature Conservancy

It is opposed by the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association

The election will take place on Nov. 5, but ballots will begin mailing out on Oct. 7 in Butte County.

Jessica Miller can be reached at [email protected].

