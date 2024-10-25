The Orion news weekly highlights: Oct. 19 to 25

From U.S. House of Representative candidates to bills from Governor Newsom to voting events, here are this week’s –- Oct. 19 to 25 –- news stories:

Three areas have been newly-annexed, added to city limits, in the past four years. The areas include West Sacramento Avenue Island, annexed in 2023; West East Avenue Island, annexed in 2024 and El Monte Avenue Island, to be annexed in 2025. The West East Avenue Island, approved this past August, will not be able to vote on city matters due to being outside the state window of 125 days.

The Office of Civic Engagement is hosting three events next week to help Chico State students with the voting process. The first two events will be phone banking, which is calling others to encourage them to vote. One will be held on Oct. 28 from 5-9 p.m. and the second will be Nov. 4 from 5-9 p.m. They will also hold a ballot bash on Election Day, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Congressman Doug LaMalfa is the U.S. representative for California’s 1st Congressional district. He is running for reelection against Rose Penelope Yee. LaMalfa was born and raised in Northern California. He earned a degree in agriculture and business from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. LaMalfa has been a Congressman since 2013 and also manages his family’s farming business. The general election will be held on Nov. 5, but ballots have already been mailed in Butte County.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a package of bills on Sept. 27 to strengthen California’s behavioral health system, focusing on access for Californians with mental health and substance use disorders. This package includes SB 42, SB 1400, SB 1238 and AB 2376. Through the bills, changes have been made to the CARE Act, including amendments to sections of the Welfare and Institutions Code, the addition of hospital beds and increased references for mental health treatments.

Rose Penelope Yee is running to represent California’s 1st Congressional district against Congressman Doug LaMalfa. Yee grew up in the Philippines but moved to Redding from the Bay Area in 2014. Yee earned a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from the University of San Agustín and a master of business administration degree from the Asian Institute of Management. Yee is the co-founder and chief executive officer of Green Retirement, Inc. The general election will be held on Nov. 5, but ballots have already been mailed in Butte County.

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new housing program through Proposition 1 and signed 32 pieces of legislation aimed at addressing homelessness on Sept. 19. Using funding from Prop 1, a new state program has been created called Homekey+. The rules on this program are still being drafted and are anticipated to be finalized in November, the California Department of Housing and Community Development said. Beyond Homekey+, 32 bills from the State Assembly and State Senate were also passed. These bills focus on new zoning policies, plans for housing development, Tribal Housing Reconstitution and Resiliency Act and additions to the Housing Accountability Act.

This article was written by news editor Jessica Miller and reporter Beatrice Williams.

