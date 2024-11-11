Governor Gavin Newsom signs new legislation addressing state food programs

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed new legislation on Sept. 28 addressing state food programs. The new bills aim to increase enrollment in food assistance programs, reduce consumption of processed foods in younger generations and increase access to healthy and locally grown food, according to Newsom’s office.

“Our health is inextricably tied to the food we eat — but fresh, healthy foods aren’t always available or affordable for families,” Newsom said. “We are making it possible for everyone to access nutritious food without harmful, and often addictive additives.”

Assembly Bill 2033

AB 2033 by Assemblywoman Eloise Gómez Reyes, also known as the EBT Access for Student Empowerment, or the EASE Act, aims to provide more food resources to students. By Sept. 1, 2025, California Community Colleges and every campus of California State University will apply for at least one store on their campuses that sells food to become an authorized retail food store under CalFresh, and accept the use of electronic benefits transfer cards.

Assembly Bill 2316

AB 2316 authored by Assemblyman Jesse Gabrie will prohibit state schools from serving and selling any food containing synthetic food dye additives that may be connected to potential health concerns for children.

Assembly Bill 660

AB 660 by Assemblywoman Jacqui Irwin will reform the labeling of food and beverage products. Often “sell by” labels can confuse customers and create excessive food waste. The bill aims to create further clarity and consistency for customers

“Starting July 1, 2026, ‘BEST if Used By’ will be used to communicate peak quality, and ‘Use By’ will be used to communicate product safety,” stated the Office of Jacqui Irwin in a press release.

Assembly Bill 518

AB 518 by Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks will require that by July 1 the State Department of Social Services develop a “methodology for estimating the CalFresh participation rate” as well as find Californians who are eligible for CalFresh, according to the legislation.

Assembly Bill 1830

AB 1830 by Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula will require manufacturers to fortify corn masa flour and wet corn masa products with folic acid in an attempt to prevent birth defects.

Assembly Bill 2786

AB 2786 by Assemblywoman Mia Bonta will ensure benefits from the California Women, Infants and Children program may be used at mobile farmers markets.

“Mobile farmers markets are an emerging strategy to bring fresh fruits and vegetables directly to communities,” Bonta said in a press release. “This bill will make nutritious, culturally relevant options more accessible to Californians who may otherwise rely on convenience stores with limited availability of fresh produce.”

Assembly Bill 3229

AB 3229 by Assemblyman Alex Lee will require the State Department of Social Services to submit a report to the legislature regarding the “transition of the California Fruit and Vegetable EBT Pilot Project to a supplemental benefits program that is fully state managed” by July 1, according to the legislature.

Senate Bill 1448

SB 1448 by Melissa Hurtado will address implementation issues for The California Agricultural Land Equity Task Force and The Farm to Community Food Hub Program.

California State District 3 Assemblyman James Gallagher voted in favor of Assembly Bills 2033, 2316, 3229, 2786 and Senate Bill 1448. District 1 Assemblywoman Megan Dahle also voted yes on Assembly Bills 3229 and 2786.

For Assembly Bill 660, there were 61 yes votes and 14 no votes. Both Gallagher and Dahle voted no on the bill.

“By giving every child a healthy start, we can set them on the path to a future with less risk of obesity and chronic illness,” Newsom said.

