The Orion news weekly highlights: Nov. 8 to 15

Byline photo of Jessica Miller
Jessica Miller, News Editor // November 15, 2024
Orion News graphic created by Jessica Miller on Aug. 30

From the holiday parking to mansion renovations to bills from the Governor, here are this week’s –- Nov. 8 to 15 –- news stories:

Chico City Council plans to make downtown parking free on Thursdays for the holiday season

A parking meter forgiveness program is hitting Downtown Chico for the holiday season. Thursday nights with free parking are projected to be Dec. 6, 13 and 20 starting at 5 p.m. These changes come in the hopes that it will bring more business to downtown during the holiday season. 

This article was written by reporter Bea Williams.

Governor Gavin Newsom signs new legislation addressing state food programs

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a package of eight bills from the State Senate and Assembly on Sept. 28 to increase food access and food assistance program enrollment. One of the assembly bills, AB 2033, specifically targets California community colleges and California State Universities through the EBT Access for Student Empowerment, or the EASE Act. The EASE Act requires that all campuses apply for at least one store that sells food to become an authorized retail food store under CalFresh, and accept the use of EBT cards.

This article was written by reporter Bea Williams.

Bidwell Mansion plans to reopen spring 2025

Bidwell Mansion, which has been closed for construction since May, will be reopening in the spring of 2025. The construction focused on repairs to existing structures and the installation of a new roof. Bidwell Mansion will be open to tours when they complete the restoration project. 

This article was written by reporter Lukas Mann.

Jessica Miller can be reached at [email protected].

Jessica Miller
Jessica Miller, News Editor
Jessica Miller is a fourth-year English studies major at Chico State with a minor in linguistics and Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages. This will be her second semester with The Orion and her first semester as the news editor. She previously worked as the food editor and loved getting to know the small businesses in downtown. After graduation, she plans to pursue a single-subject teaching credential in English and begin teaching at the high school level in California. She loves to write, read and work at the Student Learning Center on campus as a Lead Writing Mentor for the Writing Center..