The Orion news weekly highlights: Nov. 8 to 15

From the holiday parking to mansion renovations to bills from the Governor, here are this week’s –- Nov. 8 to 15 –- news stories:

A parking meter forgiveness program is hitting Downtown Chico for the holiday season. Thursday nights with free parking are projected to be Dec. 6, 13 and 20 starting at 5 p.m. These changes come in the hopes that it will bring more business to downtown during the holiday season.

This article was written by reporter Bea Williams.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a package of eight bills from the State Senate and Assembly on Sept. 28 to increase food access and food assistance program enrollment. One of the assembly bills, AB 2033, specifically targets California community colleges and California State Universities through the EBT Access for Student Empowerment, or the EASE Act. The EASE Act requires that all campuses apply for at least one store that sells food to become an authorized retail food store under CalFresh, and accept the use of EBT cards.

Bidwell Mansion, which has been closed for construction since May, will be reopening in the spring of 2025. The construction focused on repairs to existing structures and the installation of a new roof. Bidwell Mansion will be open to tours when they complete the restoration project.

This article was written by reporter Lukas Mann.

