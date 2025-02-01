Chico State's independent student newspaper

Orion news weekly highlights: Jan. 27 to 31

Jessica Miller, Reporter // February 1, 2025
From extended financial aid deadlines to policy meetings to an arrest on campus, here are this week’s –- Jan. 27 to 31 –- news stories:

State financial aid deadline extends for students within LA and Ventura Counties

The California Aid Commission priority state aid deadline has been extended to April 2 for students in LA and Ventura counties in response to the ongoing wildfires. Chico State Financial Aid Assistant Director of Advising Maria Olson said that the Chico State Financial Aid Office has an open-door policy for any current or potential students. 

 

This article was written by news editor Milca Elvira Chacon

Chico State community invited to attend Academic Senate policy committee meetings

Chico State Academic Senate has invited the Chico campus community to attend meetings for the Educational Policies & Programs Committee and the Faculty & Student Policies Committee on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. Students, staff and faculty can attend the meetings via Zoom through the links provided on the academic senate website.

 

This article was written by editor-in-chief Ellie Marty.

Sonoma State budget cuts eliminate athletics and reduce programs and faculty

Sonoma State announced Jan. 22 that they are cutting their National College Athletic Association Division II Athletics program along with faculty positions as departments in light of a growing multimillion-dollar budget deficit. Student athletes and coaches were informed the day a campus-wide email was released from Interim President Dr. Emily F. Cutrer.

 

This article was written by multimedia editor Nadia Hill

Unidentified man arrested in BMU on theft warrant Thursday morning

An unidentified male was arrested Thursday morning in the Bell Memorial Union on theft-related charges, following a warrant for his arrest, said University Police Department Sergeant Durl White. Public Relations Manager Andrew Staples said the man is not affiliated with Chico State. 

 

This article was written by editor-in-chief Ellie Marty.

Chico State president addresses budget concerns, federal uncertainty

University President Steve Perez acknowledged the heightened concerns regarding the recent fiscal budget problems faced by higher education institutions across the state in a campus-wide email on Thursday afternoon. President Perez assured the campus that while Chico State is also facing budget pressures, its financial outlook is distinct from Sonoma State’s current deficit. In an effort to provide further information, President Perez invites the campus to attend the upcoming State of the University address, scheduled for Feb. 17.

 

This article was written by editor-in-chief Ellie Marty.

Jessica Miller can be reached at [email protected].

