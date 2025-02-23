Orion news weekly highlights: Feb. 16 to 23

From Academic Affairs policy changes to Homeland Security on campus to emails from President Perez, here are this week’s –- Feb. 16 to 23 –- news stories:

Chico State Academic Affairs is looking to make changes to the university structure and has presented three proposed models. The models suggest different ways of combining colleges together and/or moving programs to different departments. Monday is the last listening session for the first round of campus engagement. The session will be held in Sylvester’s Cafe 100 from 2-3:30 p.m.

This article was written by entertainment and features editor Chris Hutton and multimedia editor Nadia Hill.

Unit changes are expected to affect Chico State curriculum, class scheduling, allocation of funding and departments. Provost Leslie Cornick directed a Special Action Team to develop two to three academic units and hired a consulting firm called the Education Advisory Board to give recommendations on the changes. Both teams gave proposals, however, there is limited information about who the Education Advisory Board consists of or how they came to make the recommendations that they gave which do not seem to connect with the SAT recommendations. Several SAT members sent a letter to faculty to detail their frustration with the proposals.

Homeland Security Investigations San Francisco/NorCal, a branch of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, are registered to participate in the Chico State Career Center Business Career Fair. The fair will be held Feb. 26 in Bell Memorial Union from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. In response, Chico Students for Justice in Palestine have planned a walkout and protest for Monday outside the BMU from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This article was written by reporter Riley Rochlitz.

Sabrina Rivera, a Chico resident, was arrested on suspicion of bringing illegal substances into the Butte County Juvenile Hall for her son, according to the Butte County District Attorney’s Office. The case began after juvenile hall authorities discovered three juveniles, including Rivera’s son, under the influence of drugs following Rivera’s Jan. 31 visit. Rivera posted bail of $15,000. She is set to appear in the Butte County Superior Court on April 18 and faces up to three years in county jail if convicted.

This article was written by news editor Milca Elvira Chacon.

During the State of the University Address on Feb. 17, President Steve Perez discussed the causes and reserves plan of a $32 million deficit for the 2025-2026 academic year. The university is currently facing enrollment and budget challenges, some of which were attributed to state funding reductions. Perez also explained to students, faculty and the campus community what his strategies are for addressing the deficit in the future.

This article was written by news editor Milca Elvira Chacon.

