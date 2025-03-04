Orion news weekly highlights: Feb. 24 to March 2

From an upcoming rural student conference to expressed concerns over the reimaging Academic Affairs to an officer involved shooting, here are this week’s – Feb. 24 to March 2 – news stories:

Chico State’s North State Ambassadors is hosting its first-ever Rural Student Voice Conference on March 7, aiming to support and amplify the voices of rural students. The conference is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will take place in Colusa 100A. While primarily being student-led, attendees can expect guided segments from ambassadors, guest speakers and remarks from Chico State President Steve Perez.

This article was written by reporter David De Paz.

Over 100 natural science students and community members conflicted with Provost Leslie Cornick to express their concerns over the reimagining of academic affairs initiative and perceived lack of transparency. The reimagining academic affairs student expo took place on Feb. 24 and occurred in Selvesters. The meeting shifted to a Q&A format, where Cornick assured that no majors or departments would be cut.

This article was written by entertainment and features editor Chris Hutton and multimedia editor Nadia Hill.

A protest against the presence of ICE on campus occurred on Feb. 24. This was in response to ICE’s involvement at the career fair on Feb. 26. Protestors questioned the university’s commitment to diversity because of it. The protest began outside of the Bell Memorial Union and continued to grow in size.

This article was written by reporter Brynna Garcia.

Students and community members expressed their concerns regarding the reimagining of Academic Affairs, the lack of the word “science” in proposed models and the lack of transparency by administration. Geology senior Miranda Flint shared her unease about the changes being made and pointed out the lack of representation of science students. Overall, students felt the meeting was not successful and that their concerns weren’t properly addressed.

This article was written by entertainment and features editor Chris Hutton and multimedia editor Nadia Hill.

Chico police responded to reports of “shots fired” on Friday around 6 p.m. at the corner of East Second and Wall streets. A gunshot victim was found, taken to Enloe Medical Center and in stable condition. The police haven’t released the victim’s name and no arrests were made. East Second Street was closed from Main Street to Orient Street, and Wall Street was closed from Second Street to Third Street. Both were expected to be closed until around 10 p.m. Police are asking anyone with information to reach out to the Chico Police Department.

This article was written by reporter C. Nicholas Kepler.

On Saturday a man was shot and killed by police during a gunfire exchange after an attempted arrest at an apartment complex near 1200 Nord Avenue. In a press release Chico Police Department said officers attempted negotiations for hours before the individual exchanged gunfire with police. Officers returned gunfire which resulted in the individual’s death at the scene. The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave and the Butte County Officer-Involved Protocol Team is investigating the incident.

This article was written by editor in chief Ellie Marty.

