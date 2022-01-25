Chico State opens new testing site to mitigate spread of COVID

The line to get into the Colusa testing center extends far out the door, with nearly two dozen staff and students outside. Photo by Noah Herbst, taken Jan. 24.

Students and employees can register for free PCR tests without appointments at Chico State’s new COVID testing site at Colusa Hall in Room 111/112, Mondays through Fridays from noon to 4:30 p.m., starting the first day of the semester.

“The Colusa Hall testing center should be your first stop if you are experiencing symptoms, have been in close contact with someone who tested positive, or are required to undergo weekly testing,” said Mike Guzzi, Chico State’s Pandemic Management Team director.

To register, patients can provide their insurance information, social security number or driver’s license if they are uninsured. Patients must click the “patient results” box to get their results after testing.

The COVID PCR testing site at Whitney Hall Room 101 will also remain open to students and employees with appointments only.

The university has updated their COVID policies to adhere with California Department of Health guidelines to help mitigate the spread of the virus. According to Sean Murphy, media relations coordinator for Chico State, new policies will be enforced “effective immediately.”

Chico State’s indoor mask requirement has not changed. Everyone must wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status and people are encouraged to wear a mask while around others outdoors. Bandanas, gaiters and coverings with exhalation vents are prohibited.

“Masks must fit snugly against the side of the face and completely cover the nose and mouth at all times,” Murphy said in a press release. “Masks must be worn at all times unless actively eating or drinking.”

Newly added COVID health and safety guidelines:

All positive COVID results must be reported to Chico State’s COVID-19 Hotline at (530) 898-5222

Chico Performances will require verification of vaccination in order to purchase tickets

No at-home test or self attestation will be accepted as verification for proof of vaccination for Chico State events

Event attendees who can not provide proof of vaccination can show a picture or printout of their negative test results for entry

Wildcats who report their positive results can work with Hotline staff to schedule a rapid test after their isolation period to see if their results have changed. A negative result on this supervised COVID test will allow people to rejoin the campus community.

The university will administer COVID-19 booster-shots at the Bell Memorial Union Auditorium on Feb. 1-2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is open to the general public for everyone older than the age of 12.

Melvin Bui can be reached at [email protected] or @MelvinBuii_ on Twitter.