Another+Chico+State+student+killed+by+alleged+drunk+driver

Chico State junior Terry Nilsen Jr., 22, died March 6 after the moped he was driving was struck by a truck on the Esplanade.

Terry was born on Feb. 21, 2000, and grew up in Fresno, California. He was studying psychology.

Authorities identified the driver as 24-year-old Chase Jacobsen, who allegedly fled the scene after striking Nilsen. Authorities say Nilsen was thrown from the moped, and Jacobsen continued to drive with the moped wedged under his truck for two miles.

Jacobsen was arrested on the charge of driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter.

Nilsen made his way to Chico after a visit to the university and a tour with the College of Agriculture won him over, University Communications wrote in an email.

“In addition to working at Dutch Bros, Nilsen loved skateboarding and was interested in wakeboarding and waterskiing. He is survived by his mother, Jenna Gilman, and father Terry Nilsen. Services are private,” University Communications wrote.

The university’s flag will be lowered in Nilsen’s memory on Thursday, March 24.

Herbst, Hernandez and Ortiz can be reached at [email protected]