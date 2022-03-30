2+Chico+State+police+officers+fired+amid+sexual+misconduct+accusations+and+investigation

Chico State released a statement on Wednesday announcing that UPD officers Raymond Scott and Sgt. Joe Deal have been fired after being named in a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Oroville Police Department.

The two men were put on administrative leave on March 25 following the the public release of the federal lawsuit that accused them of sexual and police misconduct.

Former OPD police officer Robert Raiter filed the lawsuit in federal court on March 22 against the City of Oroville. He alleges that OPD personnel, including current UPD Sgt. Deal and UPD officer Stott, engaged in sexual harassment, sexual misconduct and police misconduct.

The lawsuit alleges that a female OPD officer, going by the initials M.H., filed an internal affairs complaint against Stott. According to the lawsuit: “Stott was continually calling her a b—- for several weeks and on one occasion Stott entered the break room where M.H. was eating alone. Stott asked M.H. if her burrito tasted like ‘p—-.’ Stott blocked M.H.’s exit so she could not leave while he was speaking to her.”

The suit also claims a litany of misconduct from officers all the way up to former Chief Joe Deal, who the The Sacremento Bee wrote, “allegedly had sex while on duty and frequently pressured officers planning to sell their homes to hire his wife as their realtor or face a backlash that included loss of overtime.”

Sean Murphy, Chico State media relations coordinator, said the university conducted a review into the two men’s involvement in the lawsuit when news broke of their involvement.

However, he said “neither the lawsuit, nor the allegations within it, are related to the officers’ employment at Chico State.”

