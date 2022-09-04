House+party+shooting+leaves+two+Wildcats+wounded

Two Chico State students were among five shot early Saturday morning at a house party southwest of campus around the 1500 block of West 5th Street and Cedar Street.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at 1:45 a.m. after multiple 911 calls and found five gunshot victims. They were rushed to the hospital by ambulances and are expected to survive, according to Chico Police Department.

“Three of the victims were treated and released from an area medical center. The two remaining victims are continuing to undergo treatment,” CPD wrote in a press release.

President Gayle Hutchinson confirmed the incident and sent her condolences to the victims in an email sent out to students and faculty on Saturday.

A two-second security camera video of the shooting circulated on Instagram Saturday morning, showing the suspect firing a gun out on a porch crowded with people, before he was apprehended by authorities.

Action News Now reported that the 16-year-old suspect was taken into custody late-afternoon Saturday, after surrendering himself to the police.

“Several Officers recognized the suspect as a 16-year-old juvenile from prior contacts,” CPD wrote. “Detectives began searching for the subject. During this search, people familiar with the suspect, reached out to him and talked him into surrendering at the Chico Police Department.”

The juvenile was transported to Butte County Juvenile Hall and awaits a court hearing.

Melvin Bui can be reached at [email protected] or @MelvinBuii on Twitter.