Shooting on Nord Avenue leaves one injured

Multiple Chico Police Department officers investigate a shooting incident in front of Taj Fine Indian Cuisine on the 900 block of Nord Avenue. Photo taken Oct. 27 by Hiroto Nakajima.

A man sustained minor injuries after being shot by an air rifle around 7:20 p.m. on Oct. 27 in a parking space on the 900 block of Nord Avenue in Chico.

The CPD Public Safety Dispatch Center received a call about a disturbance at 7:19 p.m with the caller saying that someone might have been shot.

According to a press release from CPD, when police arrived they found a man bleeding from his arm and face and “determined he had been shot by an air rifle.” They found 59-year-old Vincent Haynie — a suspect who may have been involved — just a short distance away and in possession of a Great Bodily Injury (GBI) weapon, not a traditional firearm. The officers transported him to the police department for questioning.

They determined he was the suspect in the assault and promptly arrested him. Police transported Haynie to Butte County Jail for booking. His bail was set at $30,000.

Mugshot of Haynie Vincent from his arrest taken Oct. 27 by the Chico Police Department.

Police told Action News Now that the suspect and victim knew each other and had had previous altercations. In the interview, the police also said that they encountered each other “by chance at the Taj Fine Indian Cuisine restaurant.”

This incident is still under investigation. CPD asks anyone with information about this case to contact them at (530) 897-4911.

Photos of where the shooting happened on Nord Avenue. Photos taken Oct. 27 by Hiroto Nakajima.

Hiroto Nakajima can be reached at [email protected].