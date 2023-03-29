Special print edition — Women’s Month

The first print edition of 2023 was released on March 24. This edition contains articles highlighting The Gender Sexuality Equity Coalition, “Women Like You” Leadership Symposium, access to abortion pills at Chico State and other topics meant to honor Women’s Month.

This print edition was created by Layout Chief Hunter Casperson, Layout Editor Gabriela Rudolph and Layout Designer Megan Gauer.

Special thanks to Chico Enterprise-Record for supporting The Orion and providing the means to print these papers.