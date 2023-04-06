AS General Election Results

The Associated Students released the 2023 election results on Wednesday. Voting for elections lasted from 8 a.m. on Tuesday to 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

A total of 2,177 students participated, accounting for 17% of the student body. The closest race for any position was won by 19 votes. This highlights the importance of each individual’s decision to cast a vote.

Autumn Alaniz-Wiggins won AS president with 1,001 votes.

Mia Sanchez Bejar won executive vice president with 1,153 votes.

Johnathan C Montes ran unopposed for vice president of business and finance and received 1,541 votes.

Vincent SY ran unopposed for vice president of faculties and services and received 1,590 votes,

Christian Sullivan won director of social justice and equity with 1,127 votes.

Mia Arisman ran unopposed for director of academic affairs and received 1,595 votes.

Imani Martin ran unopposed for commissioner of community affairs and received 1,597 votes.

Cristian Rameno-Amezcua ran unopposed for commissioner of sustainability and received 1,551 votes.

Katie Chai ran unopposed for commissioner of legislative affairs and received 1,600 votes,

Itzel Saucedo Dominguez won commissioner of student engagement and advocacy with 755 votes.

Zackary Machado won senator of the College of Agriculture with 806 votes.

Maddie Parella won senator of the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences with 580 votes.

Due to a lack of candidates, the following positions will be filled by an appointment process: Senators for the College of Business, College of Communication and Education, College of Engineering, Computer Science and Construction Management, College of Humanities and Fine Arts, and the College of Natural Sciences.

If you are interested in being considered for a role contact elections supervisor Eliza Miller at [email protected] or visit the AS website.

Students also used the opportunity to cast their vote and select where to award their revenue sharing.

A total of $29,760 was awarded through revenue sharing, each student was allotted a total of either $15 to one group, $7.50 to two groups or $5 to three groups.

The group awarded the most money through revenue sharing is Alpha Phi, 88 voters contributed a total of $1,205.

A complete list of election results and revenue sharing can be viewed here.

