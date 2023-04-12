Weekly fit checks: Farm fits

This week’s fit check candidates. From left to right: Lily Schubert and Leah McKechnie. Taken April 6 at the University Farm by Ellie Marty.

Name: Leah McKechnie

Major: Media arts production with a minor in social media analysis and production

Hometown: Sacramento

How do you describe your style? “A colorful, modest teddy bear who’s a girl with brown hair.” A good outfit, according to McKechnie, involves “class, comfort and swag.”

Fashion icons: Meg Ryan, Zoë Kravitz and Helena Bonham Carter.

Leah McKechnie shows off her full-body fit. Taken April 6 at the University Farm by Ellie Marty.

The fit:

Shoes – Nike Air Force 1

Socks – Gifted

Pants – Lululemon

Jacket – Sunday Best

Bag – Coach

Jewelry – Thrifted, Macy’s, markets, Super Silver, antique fairs

A closer look at Leah McKechnie’s petite pink purse, featuring some jewelry action. Taken April 6 at the University Farm by Ellie Marty. Appreciating Leah McKechnie’s “I don’t give a hoot” socks. Taken April 6 at the University Farm by Ellie Marty. Leah McKechnie displaying her silver studs, only a small portion of her vast jewelry collection. Taken April 6 at the University Farm by Ellie Marty.

Name: Lily Schubert

Major: Plant and soil science major with a minor in biology

Hometown: Sacramento

How do you describe your style? “Always dressed for the occasion.” When it comes to days where she works at the Organic Vegetable Project, which lies on the pastures of the University Farm, she describes her style as “outdoorsy and able to get covered in soil.” Outside of the University Farm, Schubert describes her style as “‘90s classics” and “vintage chic.” Her go-to outfit is “a pair of vintage jeans, a nice wool sweater and a cute top.”

Fashion Icons: “The old men of Chico.”

Lily Schubert poses with luscious green produce on her hip. Taken April 6 at the University Farm by Ellie Marty.

The fit:

Shoes – Chico Sports Ltd, brand Keen

Socks – Chico Sports Ltd

Jeans – Ebay, brand Dickies

Sweatshirt – Phoebe Bridgers merch

Jewelry – Super Silver, thrifted, antique shops

Produce – Organic Vegetable Project at the University Farm

The reality of farmer’s hands. Taken April 6 at the University Farm by Ellie Marty. Lily Schubert’s boots built to take a beating. Taken April 6 at the University Farm by Ellie Marty. Lettuce grown on-site and sold by Lily Schubert at the Organic Vegetable Project. Taken April 6 at the University Farm by Ellie Marty.

