Weekly fit checks: Farm fits
Name: Leah McKechnie
Major: Media arts production with a minor in social media analysis and production
Hometown: Sacramento
How do you describe your style? “A colorful, modest teddy bear who’s a girl with brown hair.” A good outfit, according to McKechnie, involves “class, comfort and swag.”
Fashion icons: Meg Ryan, Zoë Kravitz and Helena Bonham Carter.
The fit:
Shoes – Nike Air Force 1
Socks – Gifted
Pants – Lululemon
Jacket – Sunday Best
Bag – Coach
Jewelry – Thrifted, Macy’s, markets, Super Silver, antique fairs
Name: Lily Schubert
Major: Plant and soil science major with a minor in biology
Hometown: Sacramento
How do you describe your style? “Always dressed for the occasion.” When it comes to days where she works at the Organic Vegetable Project, which lies on the pastures of the University Farm, she describes her style as “outdoorsy and able to get covered in soil.” Outside of the University Farm, Schubert describes her style as “‘90s classics” and “vintage chic.” Her go-to outfit is “a pair of vintage jeans, a nice wool sweater and a cute top.”
Fashion Icons: “The old men of Chico.”
The fit:
Shoes – Chico Sports Ltd, brand Keen
Socks – Chico Sports Ltd
Sweatshirt – Phoebe Bridgers merch
Jewelry – Super Silver, thrifted, antique shops
Produce – Organic Vegetable Project at the University Farm
