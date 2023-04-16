Car crashes into ‘The Zoo’
Early morning April 16, a driver crashed into a gate at Timber Creek Apartments, also known as “The Zoo,” and hit several cars and an apartment building.
His condition is currently unknown. No one else has been reported as injured.
“There’s a pretty solid dent in the apartment from the car hitting it,” Chico State student and Timber Creek Apartments resident Mason Tovani said.
Tovani said he heard the crash around 5:45 a.m.
The Orion will continue updating this story as more information becomes available.
Molly Myers can be reached at [email protected].
Mason Tovani is a former Orion editor.