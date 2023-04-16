Car crashes into ‘The Zoo’

Three people standing at the site of the crash. Photo taken by Melvin Bui April 16.

Early morning April 16, a driver crashed into a gate at Timber Creek Apartments, also known as “The Zoo,” and hit several cars and an apartment building.

His condition is currently unknown. No one else has been reported as injured.

“There’s a pretty solid dent in the apartment from the car hitting it,” Chico State student and Timber Creek Apartments resident Mason Tovani said.

Tovani said he heard the crash around 5:45 a.m.

The Orion will continue updating this story as more information becomes available.

The apartment building hit by the car. Photo taken April 16 by Molly Myers. Hole in the wall caused by the crash. Photo taken April 16 by Molly Myers.

Molly Myers can be reached at [email protected].

Mason Tovani is a former Orion editor.