Free Speech & Hearing Fair this Saturday at Chico State

Tomorrow May 6th, Chico State’s Clinic for Communication Disorders will be hosting its annual Speech & Hearing Fair, offering free speech, language and hearing screenings to the public. The fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and is located on campus at the Aymer J. Hamilton building behind Bidwell Mansion’s Visitor Center, at 525 Esplanade in Chico.

The clinic welcomes students and local residents to visit the fair, and will also have free food and games provided.

“We encourage local residents to seek an evaluation for a communication or swallowing disorder if they have concerns about themselves, a child or another loved one,” Chantel Bebee, an organizer and current graduate student in the Speech Pathology program said. “These disorders are common in children as well as in adults — yet many don’t know that they are treatable by speech-language pathologists.”

The fair is hosted every May as part of Better Hearing and Speech Month, with the goal of raising awareness on speech and hearing health, the work that speech pathologists do to help in these areas and to provide greater information and outreach to the Chico community overall. All screenings offered at the event are free.

Stay tuned for upcoming coverage on the event. If you have any questions regarding the fair, contact the Chico State Clinic for Communication Disorders at 530-898-5871.

