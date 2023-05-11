Violence erupts at Thursday Night Market 

Photo taken of detained suspect by Michael Steinberg May 11 at 7:39 p.m .

An incident of violence occurred in Downtown Chico during the Thursday Market around 7:15 p.m.

A volunteer police officer said that a fight broke out downtown.

Multiple police cruisers, an ambulance and fire truck responded to the scene. A small area in the Downtown Plaza was briefly blocked off with tape.

Officers at the scene declined to provide information due to the investigation being active.

The Orion reached out to CPD and is waiting on comment. The Orion will keep providing updates as this story develops.

Abbigail Kovac can be reached at [email protected].