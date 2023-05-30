Chico police identify 3 suspects possibly linked to Columbus Avenue mass shooting

Chico police are looking for a third suspect, Alejandro Manuel Douglas, connected to the May 6 Columbus Avenue mass shooting, pictured here. Courtesy: Chico Police Department

Weeks after the Columbus Avenue mass shooting on May 6, that injured five and killed 17-year-old Jessica Stubbe, Chico police said they may have found evidence linking three suspects to the mass shooting.

A shooting on May 8, two days after the mass shooting, led police to their first possible suspect, Oscar Castrejon-Sanchez. The suspect ran from police after shooting into a home in the 1500 block of Arch Way.

While searching for Castrejon-Sanchez in Sycamore Creek, police said they found a bag with two guns and possible evidence linking him to the Columbus Avenue mass shooting.

“However, they [CPD Detective Bureau] still had significant levels of investigation to complete before charges were possibly filed against Sanchez,” CPD said in a press release.

Over a week later, on May 18, CPD detectives served two search warrants in Hamilton City. During the search, police said that probable cause was discovered and they found and arrested a second suspect in the Columbus Avenue shooting, Marcos Douglas-Ayala.

He was arrested on the charges of one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder. Castrejon-Sanchez is expected to be arrested on the same charges, according to police.

Detectives also identified one more suspect, Alejandro Manuel Douglas, but he hasn’t been found. Douglas is additionally wanted by the U.S. Marshall’s Office for escaping probation on a South Carolina drug trafficking conviction.

If anyone knows where Douglas is, call the Chico Police Investigations tip line at 530-897-5820. Or call any law enforcement in Douglas’ area.

If you need support services, please use the following resources:

WellCat Counseling Center can be contacted at 530-898-6345, or email at [email protected]

For an immediate crisis counselor, call 530-898-6345

Faculty and staff can access aid through the Employee Assistance Program

Ariana Powell can be reached at [email protected].