2 People shot at house party 4 blocks from campus

Molly Myers, Managing Editor // August 19, 2023
Two people were shot early Saturday morning at a party on Hazel Street in the south campus neighborhood, said Chico Police Lieutenant Jeff Durkin.

First responders transported both victims to a hospital where they are in stable condition. Police do not have any suspect information and the investigation is ongoing. 

Police responded to a nearby call of a firearm being brandished. Shortly after there were  reports of gunshots. Police arrived on the scene “probably within five seconds,” said Durkin. 

Chico State sophomore Grace Brasil attended the party during the shooting. 

“We heard like five gunshots and we ducked down next to the DJ stand,” Brasil said. “My friend saw a guy get shot in the shoulder.” 

Brasil said the shots were fired from Sixth Street into the backyard of the party. 

Chico State offers the following services for those in need:

  • WellCat Counseling Center 530-898-6345, [email protected]
  • For an immediate crisis counselor call 530-898-6345 and follow the phone prompts, press 2, and you will be connected to a crisis counselor
  • Faculty and staff can access help through the Employee Assistance Program

The Orion will continue updating this story as more information becomes available.

Molly Myers can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected].

 
Molly Myers is a transfer student from Palmdale, California. She is a journalism major also minoring in religious studies. Molly is Managing Editor at The Orion and previously worked as Editor-in-Chief. Her work is also published in Watershed Review. Getting to meet new people and hear their stories is her favorite part of being a journalist. Outside of The Orion she instructs yoga at the WREC and volunteers with the Torres Community Shelter.

