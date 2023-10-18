Tuition increase listening forum to take place Nov. 9 at Chico State

Chico State will host a listening forum to discuss the university’s future and the results of a recent community survey on Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Colusa Hall 100.

On Tuesday, Chico State President Steve Perez sent an email informing the campus community about a campus survey conducted in September by the American Association of State Colleges and Universities.

The AASCU surveyed Chico State faculty, staff and students, as well as other community members. Questions such as “What is important for the University to focus on in the next three to five years?” were posed.

In a previous email sent on Monday, Perez introduced the listening forum and acknowledged the anxiety and fear surrounding the decision to increase tuition over a five-year period.

“I know the California State University’s Board of Trustees’ decision to implement a tuition increase plan for the next five years created uncertainty, frustration and anxiety among our students here at Chico State,” Perez stated in the email. “Many of you have questions about how the increase will affect your pursuit of a college degree.”

Perez also announced the release of a CSU tuition increase help webpage.

The webpage includes links to:

Perez’s initial response to the Sept. 13 decision The tuition increase schedule Frequently asked questions from the CSU website Financial Aid and Scholarship Office Basic Needs CalFresh Outreach

It also includes some commonly asked questions, such as “What if I decided to attend Chico State because of its affordability?” and “What if this creates too much of a burden on me and my family?”

In the email, Perez also encourages students to use the resources Chico State provides — such as Basic Needs and the FASO.

The forum is not the only tuition-raise-related event that has and will happen on campus.

The California Faculty Association Chico chapter is hosted a march on Wednesday from the Gauntlet to Kendall Hall in protest of the CSU’s handling of the collective bargaining and the tuition raise.

Chico State student Trysta Seale will host a protest in front of Kendall Hall on Nov. 15. It was originally set for Oct. 25, but has been postponed.

The tuition raise is set to start in the 2024-25 academic year and will increase 6% every year until the 2028-29 academic year.

The tuition raise was approved by a majority 15-5 vote.

