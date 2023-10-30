Navigate Left
  • Created by Ariana Powell on Aug. 28.

    Arts & Entertainment

    Clear your schedule for this week’s events!

  • Photo courtesy of Marina Dear.

    Opinion

    The one day a year dressing slutty feels safe

  • Created by Ariana Powell on Oct. 30.

    News

    CFA members vote to strike if deal is not made

  • Bryan Manriquez (black jersey) goes for a header against Cal State Monterey Bay

    Sports

    Chico State Men’s Soccer ties with Monterey Bay on Senior Day

  • Created by Ariana Powell on Oct. 29. Based photos from OpenClipart-Vectors, Clker-Free-Vector-Images and freecdr on Pixabay.

    Arts & Entertainment

    31 days of horror: ‘Death’

Navigate Right
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion

Clear your schedule for this week’s events!

Happy Halloweek! Start your week with some spooky events or even a bike ride to One Mile Recreation Area! There is an event for everyone to check out
Natalia Cortez-Pagan, Reporter // October 30, 2023
Created+by+Ariana+Powell+on+Aug.+28.
Created by Ariana Powell on Aug. 28.

Monday, Oct. 30

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Wednesday, Nov. 1

  • Hop on Zoom from 1 to 2 p.m. for the Study Abroad and Exchange Info Session to get all your questions answered and learn about the programs
  • Reconnect and disconnect with Healing Vibrations, a 15-minute, mind-body meditation at The Well from 2:30 to 2:45 p.m. 
  • Register for Music Tutoring: One-on-one from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for music theory guidance at the HFA Success Studio
  • Come by the Meriam Library breezeway to meet the North State Student Ambassadors! Stop by to have some free pizza and learn more from 1 to 3 p.m.
  • Need to practice some German? Stop by Stammtisch or German conversation hour to play games, meet friends and practice your German at ARTS 227B from 4 to 5 p.m.
  • Join some critical thinkers at the Philosophy Tea hour from 4 to 5 p.m. Hot beverages and snacks will be provided at the second floor collaborative space in the Arts and Humanities building
  • Learn more about Dia de los Muertos during the celebration in the Bell Memorial Union from 4 to 8 p.m. and drop off a photo in remembrance of loved ones who have passed.
  • Grab your dancing boots and get ready to listen to country music with Line Dancing Night at the Farm Pavillion. Dancers of all experience are welcome from 7:30 to 9 p.m. come on down for some fun

Thursday, Nov. 2

Friday, Nov. 3

  • Coffee lovers and grad students come join Grad Café at Selvester’s Cafe to brew ideas with fellow students from 8 to 9 a.m.
  • Come learn about the on-campus food pantry from 11 a.m. to noon on the first floor of the Meriam Library to learn more about what they have to offer 
  • Come volunteer with the Butte Environmental Council from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Alumni Glenn to help restore the creek and plant native plants during their Planting Day
  • Register for Music Tutoring: One-on-one from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for music theory guidance at the HFA Success Studio

Sunday, Nov. 5

  • Come show your support for the Wildcats as Chico Men’s Club soccer hosts against San Jose State from 8 to 10 a.m. at the University Stadium

Natalia Cortez-Pagan can be reached at [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
Created by Ariana Powell on Oct. 29. Based photos from OpenClipart-Vectors, Clker-Free-Vector-Images and freecdr on Pixabay.
31 days of horror: 'Death'
Ice Nine Kills 2023 The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood Under Fire Deluxe album. Courtesy: Fearless Records
Ice Nine Kills' new deluxe album; horror movie guessing game
Madeleine Yuna Voyles as Alphie in 20th Century Studios THE CREATOR. Photo by Oren Soffer. © 2023 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.
‘The Creator:’ Gareth Edward’s new look at artificial intelligence
Created by Ariana Powell on Oct. 22. Based photos from Adobe Stock.
31 days of horror: 'Cult classics'
Created by Ariana Powell on Aug. 28.
A week full of Chico State Halloween activities
GSEC Program Coordinator, Abraham Trujillo, prepares the audience for a show they’ll never forget. Photo by Juliet Perry, taken on Oct.12.
Colorful, lively night at GSEC's 8th Annual Drag Show
About the Contributor
Natalia Cortez-Pagan, Reporter
Natalia Cortez-Pagan is a third-year student from Salinas, CA majoring in journalism news and minoring in social media production and analysis. This is her first semester on the Orion and she is excited to cover local news and gain experience in the newsroom. Outside of school she enjoys spending time with friends and traveling.

The Orion

Chico State's independent student newspaper
The Orion
Chico State University
Plumas Hall 001
[email protected]
530-898-4386
The Orion • © 2023 The Orion 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Orion Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *