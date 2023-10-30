Clear your schedule for this week’s events!

Monday, Oct. 30
- Need help planning your classes for next semester? Stop by the Humanities and Fine Arts Success Studio from noon to 2 p.m. for drop-in advising
- Join the Cross-Cultural Leadership Center for LGBTQ+ Movie Monday! This week’s movie is “Wendell & Wild” from 12:15 to 2 p.m.
- Take a break from your busy day and hit The Well for Core O’Clock with Molly. Sculpt your abs with this 30-minute class from 1:45 to 2:15 p.m.
- Reconnect and disconnect with Healing Vibrations, a 15-minute, mind-body meditation at The Well from 2:30 to 2:45 p.m.
- Register for Music Tutoring: One-on-one from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for music theory guidance at the HFA Success Studio
- Come learn about the University Study Abroad Consortium programs in Thailand from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Student Services Center Rm 150
- Stop by Arts and Humanities 227B from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m every Monday for Spanish Conversation Hour. Speakers of all levels are welcome to practice their Spanish with interactive conversations and learning opportunities
Tuesday, Oct. 31
- Want to learn more about student exchange? Hop on Zoom for the National Student Exchange Virtual Info session info session from 8 to 9 a.m.
- Happy Halloween! Come watch “The Princess and the Frog” at the Valene L. Smith Museum of Anthropology from noon to 1 p.m. and enjoy some free snacks!
- Check out Glenn Lawn from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a Halloween Bake sale supporting graduate students
- Register for Music Tutoring: One-on-one from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for music theory guidance at the HFA Success Studio
- Thinking about traveling the world and attending school? Check out the Study Abroad and Exchange Info session in SSC 122 from 4 to 5 p.m.
- Come connect with some Connect4! Join WellCat Prevention at The Well for an old school game night from 5 to 7 p.m.
- Come together with other students studying music theory for Music Tutoring: Homework and Study Group from 5 to 7 p.m. in HFA Success Studio
Wednesday, Nov. 1
- Hop on Zoom from 1 to 2 p.m. for the Study Abroad and Exchange Info Session to get all your questions answered and learn about the programs
- Reconnect and disconnect with Healing Vibrations, a 15-minute, mind-body meditation at The Well from 2:30 to 2:45 p.m.
- Register for Music Tutoring: One-on-one from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for music theory guidance at the HFA Success Studio
- Come by the Meriam Library breezeway to meet the North State Student Ambassadors! Stop by to have some free pizza and learn more from 1 to 3 p.m.
- Need to practice some German? Stop by Stammtisch or German conversation hour to play games, meet friends and practice your German at ARTS 227B from 4 to 5 p.m.
- Join some critical thinkers at the Philosophy Tea hour from 4 to 5 p.m. Hot beverages and snacks will be provided at the second floor collaborative space in the Arts and Humanities building
- Learn more about Dia de los Muertos during the celebration in the Bell Memorial Union from 4 to 8 p.m. and drop off a photo in remembrance of loved ones who have passed.
- Grab your dancing boots and get ready to listen to country music with Line Dancing Night at the Farm Pavillion. Dancers of all experience are welcome from 7:30 to 9 p.m. come on down for some fun
Thursday, Nov. 2
- Need help planning your classes for next semester? Stop by the HFASuccess Studio from noon to 2 p.m. for Drop-in Advising
- Thinking about traveling the world and attending school? Check out the Study Abroad and Exchange Info session in the SSC 206 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
- Register for Music Tutoring: One-on-one from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for music theory guidance at the HFA Success Studio
- Stop by Holt Hall 170 for an Anthropology Forum from 4 to 5 p.m. to talk about Midnight on the Reservation
- Come practice your Japanese at Japanese Conversation Hour. Speakers of all experience levels are welcome to join from 5 to 6 p.m. in ARTS 227
- Grab your bike and join the Chico Calaveras Cycle up to One Mile Recreation Area to learn more about bicycle safety and how to ride at night. At 5 p.m. they will be meeting outside the SSC and will continue the ride until 7 p.m.
- Come together with other students studying music theory for Music Tutoring: Homework and Study Group from 5 to 7 p.m. in HFA Success Studio
- Come learn more about Tanja Geis as she lectures about her art from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Rowland Taylor Recital Hall
Friday, Nov. 3
- Coffee lovers and grad students come join Grad Café at Selvester’s Cafe to brew ideas with fellow students from 8 to 9 a.m.
- Come learn about the on-campus food pantry from 11 a.m. to noon on the first floor of the Meriam Library to learn more about what they have to offer
- Come volunteer with the Butte Environmental Council from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Alumni Glenn to help restore the creek and plant native plants during their Planting Day
- Register for Music Tutoring: One-on-one from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for music theory guidance at the HFA Success Studio
Sunday, Nov. 5
- Come show your support for the Wildcats as Chico Men’s Club soccer hosts against San Jose State from 8 to 10 a.m. at the University Stadium
