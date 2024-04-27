Pros and cons of artificial intelligence and online dating

Pro

By: Shane Aweeka

You continue to try and reword the sentence. After nearly five minutes of making little headway, you capitulate and turn to ChatGPT. It’s not cheating. The idea remains unaltered, your communicated intention is simply presented more effectively.

Artificial intelligence’s ability to support one in conveying ideas and words has resonated with all; even the most ardent of writing traditionalists. Its infectious appeal has inspired its incorporation into the online writing tools of social media, online marketplaces, work-related tasks, academic assignments and now: online dating.

Writing is difficult. Online dating is strenuous. Flooded with an inbox full of off-putting, at times repulsive conversation starters or stagnated by inaction due to the overwhelmingly numerous ways to word a levitated conversation starter, the outcome of online dating is frequently dictated by a brief, initial exchange.

Therefore, what’s the harm in incorporating an AI-assisted tool into online dating platforms if it alleviates these issues?

Much like its utilization in other areas, one’s degree of AI usage determines the ceiling of their endeavor. Use it to complete an entire work task: prove yourself unworthy. Use it to complete an entire assignment: demonstrate a lack of understanding and be assured to fail an exam. Use it to navigate the entire social interaction: ensure an inability to navigate the situation in person and “fumble-the-bag” upon arrival.

The level of utilization is entirely up to the user’s discretion. The degree of reliance of which is a direct reflection of one’s ability.

Essentially, one must use it at their own risk. Online dating, if successful, moves fast. The messaging “rizz phase” if successful, lasts about a week or two if communication is consistent.

If one is completely reliant upon AI for communication, the lack of authentic social skills will ensure that the coffee, drink, or a walk on the beach will be a surefire flop.

23% of Americans have gone on one date with someone they have met on an online dating site, according to Pew Research. While 12% have found a committed relationship or married.

Despite the inevitable adaption and progression of online dating skills by individuals, these numbers, low as they already are, are not nearly at a level that would be disrupted by the incorporation of AI into online dating platforms.

Outside of the writing support, AI dating platforms will ensure greater compatibility between individuals and a more comfortable environment for women.

AI tools such as iris have assured users of their ability to find matches with optimal compatibility. Through an algorithm based on lust, attachment, and “true attraction,” Iris claims that matches based on these three criteria points will allow one to not “waste time finding (their) perfect match or settling for a relationship lacking mutual attraction.”

Other platforms, such as Ava the Wingwoman, will allow women to feel safer and more comfortable. According to the same Pew Research poll, “60% of female users ages 18 to 34 say someone on a dating site or app continued to contact them after they said they were not interested, while a similar share (57%) report being sent a sexually explicit message or image they didn’t ask for.”

By vetting male users of red flags and negative characteristics, AI platforms such as Ava would create a more comfortable environment, while compatibility boosters would increase matchmaking, save time and increase the level of satisfaction for users. The current satisfaction level found by Pew Research is 57% and 51%, men and women, respectively.

While platforms such as Winggg have the potential to decline social skills, leading to further issues in younger, isolated individuals’ ability to find partnerships, self-regulation of this tool will be ensured due to the inevitable backfiring that will come from the tool’s over-reliance.

Platforms such as iris and Ava, however, will have unequivocal benefits. Advanced compatibility algorithms allow individuals to reclaim their time and focus attention on kindling relationships that have a much higher likelihood of success. Protective platforms will ensure appropriate behavior allowing for a more comfortable environment for women.

AI is simply a tool not a solution; proper utilization is still incumbent upon the user’s ability. Therefore, like with any other AI-assisted tool, the ceiling of one’s endeavor is contingent upon their degree of tool reliance.

Con

By: Nadia Hill

Being catfished is a real concern in the realm of online dating. With the development of artificial intelligence chatbots, one day soon, you might be catfished by a machine.

While you believe you are just chatting with an attentive and curious person, they might copy your About Me profile or your last text and paste it into an AI chatbot.

This strange and modern concern was recently highlighted on an episode of South Park called “Deep Learning.” The episode’s satiric premise is the actual business model for these apps and websites.

It is no secret that the prevalence of technology and social media in people’s social lives has affected real-life socialization skills.

Today, our communication with peers is predominantly channeled through social media platforms, or at the very least, it revolves around them.

With so much human interaction removed from modern social groups, AI further extinguishes any humanity in socialization.

The Pew Research Center reports that one in 10 couples have met online. While online dating has several benefits, such as its low barrier to entry and convenience, it is impossible to ignore that users will now have no way of officially knowing another user has used AI in their chats.

The troubling fact about using AI to create an online persona or dating profile is that it is a manufactured product meant to appear authentic. People who use apps like this make a dynamic with their potential partners built on misrepresentation and dishonesty.

For example, on the app Winggg, if the input information about the potential partner contains anything about traveling, the app might spit out the following:

Travel bug, huh? 🐞 What’s your go-to activity when exploring a new place?

Lol, do you ever feel like a professional packer? 🎒 Got any hilarious travel stories to share?

Nice! Do you collect fridge magnets from each trip? 🧳 Or do you have another quirky travel memento collection?

Granted, for someone unfamiliar with online grammar and writing style, this may seem indistinguishable from chatting with a human. However, for anyone who has interacted with real young adults online, responses like these would stick out like a sore thumb amongst all the messages from real users.

There are also privacy concerns regarding the use of AI to aid in personal conversations. The website of the app Rizz AI explains that due to its recent development, some user information may be accessed, but it is unclear what can be accessed.

Even popular AI models like ChatGBT, Microsoft’s Copilot, and Google Gemini can serve as AI wingmen with their generated pickup lines, flirty texts and even apology messages.

Winggg’s services extend to real-life conversations, raising further concerns about diminishing socialization skills and starting relationships under false pretenses.

The AI wingman industry preys on people’s common insecurity of isolation. It offers a solution that allows users to disengage from the prospect of bettering themselves and turn to a passive coping mechanism. Over-reliance on this coping mechanism will lead to a decline in socialization skills.

