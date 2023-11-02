Kappa Sigma wins annual Chili Cook Off

On Wednesday, nine Chico State fraternities competed in the Interfraternity Council’s third annual Chili Cook Off at Sylvester’s Cafe.

Alpha Epsilon Pi, Alpha Gamma Rho, Gamma Zeta Alpha, Kappa Sigma, Lambda Chi Alpha, Phi Delta Theta, Phi Kappa Tau, Sigma Chi and Tau Kappa Epsilon members were all in attendance with booths presenting their letters.

The first round was based on the fraternities’ table and chili presentation.

The second round was a blind taste test where judges picked their favorite.

All fraternities were instructed to make their best chili and have it ready by 6 p.m.

Upon walking in and paying a $5 entrance fee, spectators were given a card with a list of the participating fraternities. After visiting each table the chapters initialed their letters on the card to ensure everyone got one tasting.

The proceeds from the event were donated to the Boys and Girls Club which uses donations to provide a safe place for youth.

Kappa Sigma members, Ronnie Vicari and Van Clow spoke about how they knew it was going to be a tough competition but had confidence they would come out on top with their secret ingredient … love.

Four Chico State staff members judged the event based on smell, taste, texture and presentation.

Many of the booths provided chili toppings such as chips, cheese and sour cream. Some even had cornbread to eat alongside their chili.

Two-time champion, Alpha Gamma Rho, said their secret to winning has been using the freshest ingredients possible and not sticking to a recipe.

