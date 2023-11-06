Fall into this week’s campus events

Juliet Perry is a fourth-year student majoring in public relations with a minor in social media production and analysis. Born and raised in Roseville, CA, she’s had a passion for writing since she was a kid, one example being that she wrote weekly newsletters about the cats of her household at the age of 7. This is Juliet’s first-semester writing for the Orion, and she will be covering arts and entertainment. Music and the arts are a true passion of hers, and she looks forward to reporting on local Chico artists. In her spare time, she enjoys singing, skiing, getting creative, and spending time outdoors.