  • Created by Ariana Powell on Aug. 28.

    Arts & Entertainment

    Fall into this week’s campus events

  • The Wildcats starting off their race at the Cal State San Marcos Cougar Invitational on Sep 23. Courtesy Greg Siller.

    Sports

    Women’s Cross Country place 3rd at West Regional Championship

  • The Men’s Cross Country team celebrating their regional championship win on Nov 4. Daniel Hernandez (center) is seen lifting their title up. Courtesy of Luke Reid.

    Sports

    Men’s Cross Country wins 7th consecutive NCAA West Regional title

  • Photo of Chico State Womens soccer team playing the Monterey Bay Otters.

    Sports

    Chico State Women’s Soccer team suffers 0-2 loss

  • Graphic depicting the road to success in college is blocked by financial stress.

    Opinion

    How to succeed in college while poor

Take a break from the hustle during week 12 of the semester and check out what’s happening on campus!
Byline photo of Juliet Perry
Juliet Perry, Reporter // November 6, 2023
Created+by+Ariana+Powell+on+Aug.+28.
Monday, Nov. 6 

  • Do you have a drive for sustainability? Learn what it takes to bring your green ideas to life at the Sustainability Fund Workshop from 1 to 1:45 p.m. in Bell Memorial Union 209

Tuesday, Nov. 7

  • Want to manage your money better? Head to the Making Money Moves Workshop from 5 to 6 p.m. at Colusa 100 and learn how to avoid falling victim to scams, identity theft and other financial threats 
  • Voice your opinion of the food on campus at the Campus Dining Focus Group from 4 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m. in The Hub
  • Interested in Grad School? Check out the Adelante Club’s Open Meeting in Student Services Center 150 from 5 to 6 p.m. and chat with current grad students, get support and resources and find out options that are right for you 

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Thursday, Nov. 9

Friday,  Nov. 10

  • Curious about studying abroad? Check out the virtual Study Abroad & Away Info Session from 11 a.m. to noon to learn more about the locations you can venture to and the programs offered. 

Saturday, Nov. 11

 

Juliet Perry can be reached at [email protected].
About the Contributor
Juliet Perry, Reporter
Juliet Perry is a fourth-year student majoring in public relations with a minor in social media production and analysis. Born and raised in Roseville, CA, she’s had a passion for writing since she was a kid, one example being that she wrote weekly newsletters about the cats of her household at the age of 7. This is Juliet’s first-semester writing for the Orion, and she will be covering arts and entertainment. Music and the arts are a true passion of hers, and she looks forward to reporting on local Chico artists. In her spare time, she enjoys singing, skiing, getting creative, and spending time outdoors.

