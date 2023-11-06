Fall into this week’s campus events

Monday, Nov. 6
- Do you have a drive for sustainability? Learn what it takes to bring your green ideas to life at the Sustainability Fund Workshop from 1 to 1:45 p.m. in Bell Memorial Union 209
- Join the Cross-Cultural Leadership Center for a Movie Monday showing of “Smoke Signals” in honor of Native American Heritage Month, from 12:15 to 2 p.m. in Meriam Library 172
- Head to International Dinner and a Story at the CCLC from 5 to 7 p.m., where you can connect culturally, enjoy some intentional conversations and a free meal
- Practice your Spanish skills at Spanish Conversation Hour from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in ARTS 227B
Tuesday, Nov. 7
- Want to manage your money better? Head to the Making Money Moves Workshop from 5 to 6 p.m. at Colusa 100 and learn how to avoid falling victim to scams, identity theft and other financial threats
- Voice your opinion of the food on campus at the Campus Dining Focus Group from 4 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m. in The Hub
- Interested in Grad School? Check out the Adelante Club’s Open Meeting in Student Services Center 150 from 5 to 6 p.m. and chat with current grad students, get support and resources and find out options that are right for you
Wednesday, Nov. 8
- Get a quick mid-week reset at Healing Vibrations, a sound bowl meditation, in The Well at Bell Memorial Union from 2:30 to 2:45 p.m.
- Find out how you can get financial support for the 2024-2025 school year at the Wildcat Scholarship Application Workshop, taking place virtually from 3 to 4 p.m.
- Join Venice, Nugget, Tommy and Daisy for some puppy love and relaxation at Take a Paws in The Well from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.
- Nothing beats a hot beverage and some thought-provoking conversations. Sip and conversate at Philosophy Tea Hour from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Arts and Humanities Building second-floor collaborative space
- Get your dancing boots on and kick the dust up on your way to the Farm Pavilion for Line Dancing Night at 7:30 p.m., hosted by the Chico State Line Dancing Club
- Express Yourself! Design your very own bag at Crafty Cats: Tote Bag Decorating in The Hub from 7 to 9 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 9
- Bring your A-game to International Game Night, hosted by the Global Student Society from 4 to 6 p.m. at Selvester’s Cafe. Play tons of fun games like Uno, Jenga and more all while enjoying free snacks and beverages!
- Join CCLC and Women of Excellence as they host their first Women of Chico Cupcake Decorating Contest. Head to the CCLC from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for sweet treats, community building, music and prizes for the best-decorated cupcakes!
- Check out Third Floor Gallery’s Lived Experience exhibit reception from 5 to 6 p.m. and explore the many ways lived experience is translated into visual art
- Checkmate! Head over to the Wildcat Gaming Lobby for a Chess Tournament from 5 to 9 p.m., where there will be free food and drinks, and prizes
- Learn about the printmaking process in the student-led workshop, Night at the Museum: Make Your Own Print from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Turner Print Museum Lobby
- Drumroll, please: watch bands perform and compete for a rockin’ grand prize at KCSC Radio’s Battle of The Bands from 6 to 9 p.m. on Trinity Lawn
Friday, Nov. 10
- Curious about studying abroad? Check out the virtual Study Abroad & Away Info Session from 11 a.m. to noon to learn more about the locations you can venture to and the programs offered.
Saturday, Nov. 11
- Show your support and Wildcat spirit at the following Recreational Sports Clubs games:
- Women’s Rugby will take on Cal Poly Humboldt starting at 11 a.m. at Field 6 and 7
- Men’s Rugby plays CSU Monterey Bay at 1 p.m. on Fields 6 and 7
- The Women’s Club Soccer game will play against UC Berkeley at 3 p.m. in the University Stadium
Juliet Perry can be reached at [email protected].