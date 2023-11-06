Navigate Left
CFA, Teamsters to rally at November CSU Board of Trustees meeting

The California State University Board of Trustees is holding a meeting on Nov. 7 and 8
Byline photo of Ariana Powell
Ariana Powell, A&E Editor // November 6, 2023
The California Faculty Association and Teamsters will rally for a fair contract at the California State University Board of Trustees’ Nov. 7 meeting at 6:30 a.m.

The Teamsters is a union for various workers — including sanitation workers — and they have been in contract negotiations with CSU management as well.

Ralliers will be handing out leaflets and “shouting chants that reflect our struggle and solidarity,” according to the CFA

The meeting will be held in Long Beach from Nov. 7-8. At the Nov. 7 meeting, the board will be discussing various docket items, including the ratification of tentative agreements with the:

They will also be discussing the adoption of proposals for a “successor collective bargaining agreement” with the CFA.

The CFA submitted its intent to begin successor collective bargaining agreement negotiations on Oct. 23.

To read the entire CSU Board of Trustees’ November agenda, go here.

Multiple representatives will speak at the Long Beach rally, including:

“Our faculty, staff, and students understand what is at stake within the CSU system,” the CFA said. “Our proposals address systemic inequities and ever-increasing workload demands. What we have asked for is more than reasonable, achievable, and necessary in ensuring a quality education for our students.”

The CFA voted with a 95% majority to strike if a contract deal is not made with CSU management. The Teamsters voted with a 94% majority to do the same and will strike on Nov. 14.

Ariana Powell can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected].
