Teamsters to picket on Chico State campus during Nov. 14 strike

Perez made it clear that at this point classes will continue as normal on Nov. 14, as the faculty members have not announced when they will strike
Ariana Powell, A&E Editor // November 8, 2023
Teamsters protest at a past 2023 rally. Courtesy: the Teamsters

There may be picketing on campus as the Teamsters strike on Nov. 14, Chico State President Steve Perez said in a campus community announcement.

Perez made it clear that at this point classes will continue as normal on Nov. 14, as the faculty members have not announced when they will strike.

The union will be doing a “one-day unfair labor practice strike” of its 1,100 skilled trades members at the CSU, according to the Teamsters.

The Teamsters are skilled trade members such as electricians, mechanics and facility workers.

A ULP strike occurs when workers all agree to stop working to protest the university’s unfair conduct. While withholding their labor, they are protected under the Higher Education Employer-Employee Relations Act.

According to the Teamsters Local 2010 — the union division that includes California State University skilled trades members — picketing webpage, staff members at Chico State will be picketing at the First Street Promenade and at First and Ivy Streets at 7 a.m.

There is a distinction between striking and picketing. Members strike by not reporting to work during the hours they are normally scheduled from midnight on Nov. 14 to midnight on Nov. 15.

“Informational picketing is a form of collective protest where workers hold picket signs to inform patients, students and the public about our cause and ask other workers, including delivery workers to support our cause,” according to the Teamsters. “When you are staging an informational picket or protest, you are on your own time off work — you do not withhold your labor by missing work.”

The Teamsters emphasized those who want to strike or picket cannot be disciplined, fired or replaced. Those who do strike will not be paid during that time, but all members who complete picket duty will receive a $100 Teamster Strike Benefit.

The union also said some Teamsters have clauses in their contracts that prohibit them from crossing a picket line.

All Bargaining Agreement Unit 6 workers, or Teamsters, who strike have the “legal right to return to work following the ULP strike.” The strike will last for one day.

“By striking we will demonstrate the strength of our solidarity because our work makes the CSU work. We will powerfully protest CSU’s unfair practices and mistreatment of workers and the stagnant wages and lack of salary steps that have affected CSU staff for almost 30 years,” the Teamsters said. “The CSU’s bad faith bargaining and insulting and substandard wage proposals show that they do not care that dedicated workers are underpaid, understaffed, and unsupported.”

Perez informed the Chico State campus community that people are not obligated to provide picket line members with names and any other personal information.

“The University continues to be committed to providing you with the highest quality educational experience,” Perez said. “The CSU is working to reach an agreement with Teamsters in a timely manner. We deeply appreciate your understanding, cooperation, and patience during this period.”

On Tuesday, the Teamsters and California Faculty Association rallied at the CSU Board of Trustees meeting in Long Beach.

On Oct. 31, it was announced the Teamsters voted with a 94% majority to strike. On Nov. 3, the union announced their intent to strike.

The Teamsters have been advocating for a general salary increase, the ability to attend health and safety training and appropriate workplace accommodations for those with disabilities, among others.

The Orion has reached out to the Teamsters Local 2010 and is awaiting a response.

Ariana Powell can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected].
Ariana Powell, A&E Editor
Ariana Powell is going into her fourth year at Chico State as a media arts (production) and journalism (news) double-major. Now in her third semester on The Orion she is prepared to continue helping upcoming journalists, and endeavors to continue building her repertoire of multimedia and writing skills. In her free time, she enjoys writing, watching and analyzing films, reading and spending time with her loved ones.

