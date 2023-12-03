CFA, CSU management fact-finding report released, no settlement reached

The fact-finding session between the California Faculty Association and California State University management has ended with no settlement, according to the CFA.

As the fact-finding was the last stage of the statutory process, it is now legal for faculty members to strike, according to the “no-strike” clause in their contracts. They will continue with their plans to strike on the following campuses and dates:

Cal Poly Pomona – Dec. 4

San Francisco State – Dec. 5

CSU Los Angeles – Dec. 6

Sacramento State – Dec. 7

The Chico State campus community will not be impacted, however, Students for Quality Education are encouraging everyone to join the picket lines at striking campuses.

The impartial third-party appointed by the Public Employment Relations Board, Najeeb Khoury, prepared the report on Nov. 21. Following this, a 10-day blackout period occurred so both sides could read the report and respond accordingly.

Some of the recommendations made by the third-party are as follows:

A 7% general salary increase The CFA is advocating for a 12% GSI CSU management’s latest offer was a 5% GSI

Not raising the minimum salary floor for lower-paid faculty members The CFA is advocating for a minimum salary floor increase for lecturer ranges A and B by $10,000 and $5,000, respectively

Paid parental leave is increased from six weeks to eight The CFA is advocating for one semester or two quarters of parental leave

That CFA-represented employees have certain rights when being interviewed by CSU police on non-employment-related matters

Also included in the report was the CFA’s response to Khoury’s report, such as disagreement on the third party’s suggestions on the GSI and minimum salary floor increase for lecturers, among others.

The CFA said they will continue to advocate for a 12% GSI “to keep faculty ahead of inflation.”

In a separate statement, the CSU stated they informed the CFA they accept the fact finder’s recommendations on 13 topics, including parental leave and campus policing. The GSI and minimum salary floor increase recommendations were not on the list.

The CFA will file a lawsuit in federal district court “challenging CSU’s infringement of our member’s academic freedom.”

Prior to the Teamsters’ strike on Nov. 14, the CFA said CSU East Bay and CSU Fullerton sent messages to their campus communities prohibiting CFA members from using class time to discuss the strike.

“We are challenging CSU’s prior restraint of our members’ academic freedom and asking that the federal court issue an injunction to prevent them from continuing to do so,” the CFA said.

The CFA also said that management is calling to build upon the status quo, “but CFA members remain steadfast in pushing transformative bargaining proposals intended to uplift faculty.”

“For our part, CFA members are pushing the boundaries of business as usual in our contract proposals and we remain committed to our transformative demands,” the CFA said.

The CSU said they will remain “ready to return to the bargaining table to reach a fair and financially sustainable agreement.”

Timothy Sistrunk, the CFA Chico chapter president, said he found the fact-finder report disappointing.

“The fact finder tried to hue to a middle of the road status quo and looked for a simplistic compromise between the Chancellor’s Office and CFA,” Sistrunk said. “The status quo leads to banality and starvation of resources where a tiny majority enjoy concentrated wealth.”

Sistrunk also said maintaining a vibrant educational system takes real investment in all its members.

The Orion has reached out to the CSU, and is awaiting response.

