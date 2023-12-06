Navigate Left
The Orion
The Orion

CFA strike to take place Thursday at Sacramento State

The Sacramento State strike will be taking place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in five campus areas
Ariana Powell, A&E Editor // December 6, 2023
Students and faculty members strike at CSU campus. Courtesy: Chico State Students for Quality Education

Chico State Students for Quality Education is providing transportation to Sacramento State’s faculty strike for community members.

The statutory process between the California Faculty Association and California State University management came to an end on Dec. 1 when the fact-finding report was released and a settlement was not reached.

Since a settlement was not reached, the CFA announced they’d continue with their plans for one-day strikes on four predetermined universities, on the following dates:

  • Dec. 4 — Cal Poly Pomona
  • Dec. 5 — San Francisco State
  • Dec. 6 — CSU Los Angeles
  • Dec. 7 — Sacramento State
The Sacramento State strike map. Courtesy: the CFA

The Sacramento State strike will be taking place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in five campus areas, which can be seen to the lef

There will also be a rally at noon in the area of J Street and State University Drive. Lunch will be provided during the rally; there will also be speakers, a marching band and a DJ.

There will be a children’s arts and crafts area. According to the CFA Reimbursement Policy for Dependent Care, CFA members who attend the strike will be reimbursed for child, adults with special needs and/or elder care services. However, the reimbursement cannot exceed $200 per day.

Community members going to the strike will be picked up at the roundabout near Celestino’s at West First and Salem Streets. Only those who have registered may go. The carpool will return to Chico at around 4 p.m.

For Chico State students who may be missing class to join the picket lines, Aubrey Raney, a Chico State SQE intern, said just to be frank about the reasoning.

Everyone in and out of the Chico community is asked to join the picket lines, according to the Chico State SQE.

There are three strike shifts, as shown below:

  • 7 a.m. to noon
  • Noon to 4 p.m.
  • 3:30 to  7 p.m.

Timothy Sistrunk, a Chico State professor and CFA Chico chapter president, said several faculty members will be joining the Sacramento State picket lines. Other state unions and students have also been invited, though Sistrunk said it’s not known exactly how many.

Sacramento State hosted a practice strike on Nov. 30 to practice chants and raise visibility, according to Anne Luna, a faculty member at Sacramento State and the CFA Sacramento chapter president.

Luna suggests those coming to strike check into a sign-in table to access signs, lunch wristbands, chant sheets, stickers and general information.

Luna also said, compared to pushback on other campuses such as at Cal Poly Pomona, the campus has been supportive of the faculty strike. To read more, go here

“The campus has been really supportive of the strike. Our administration has been cooperative as well,” Luna said. “It’s gonna be a fantastic time!”

The university only asks the Sacramento State campus community to report their absence if they plan to strike.

Ariana Powell can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected].
Chico State's independent student newspaper
The Orion • © 2023

