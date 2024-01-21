Navigate Left
  • I’ll always think of my third grade teacher and the magic of writing when I have an apple. Photo by Pixabay from Pexels.

    Opinion

    Teaching magic: What our teachers pass on to us

  • A group of frat men holding a protest sign

    'The Big Dipper'

    For our right to party

  • Cloudy with a demand for equitable compensation

    News

    Cloudy with a demand for equitable compensation

  • Students tabling at the gauntlet. Photo by Molly Myers on Sept. 13.

    News

    Chico State clubs challenged by CFA strike

  • Chico State faculty members gather at the picket lines during Monday’s strike. Taken by Shane Aweeka on Jan. 22.

    News

    CFA strike canceled, tentative agreement reached with CSU

Navigate Right
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion

CFA strike: Student academic and financial impacts

Chico State has extended the deadline for students to add and drop classes from Feb. 2 to now Feb. 9 due to the CFA strike.
Byline photo of Jessica Miller
Jessica Miller, Food Editor // January 21, 2024 // 447 Views
The+California+Faculty+Association+protest+in+December+at+California+State+University+Los+Angeles.+Courtesy%3A+CFA%0A
The California Faculty Association protest in December at California State University Los Angeles. Courtesy: CFA

The California Faculty Association will be striking across California State University campuses from Jan. 22-26, the first week of the spring semester. 

Initially, students received limited information from Chico State University regarding how the strike would impact them. The university uploaded an FAQs page, that has been amended multiple times since Thursday.

In regard to the add and drop dates for Spring 2024, Chico State previously stated it would be from Jan. 22- Feb. 2. 

The add/drop period is a window of time in which students are able to drop and add classes to their schedule without submitting a formal, faculty-signed request. Students can correct their schedule, waitlist classes and swap courses as necessary.

Many students rely on the add/drop window to ensure that their classes are correct on their schedule. This also gives them a chance to meet their professors and see if they are a good fit. 

Not allowing an extension of add and drop dates for students, even when they will not be able to meet their professors during syllabus week, would impact these decisions. 

However, on Friday, Andrew Staples, Chico State’s public relations manager, said the policy has been updated. 

“In order to give students additional time to finalize their spring semester class schedules, the University has extended the add/drop period by one week. The add/drop period will run from January 22 – February 9, 2024,” Staples said. 

The university FAQ page states: “A strike should not affect students’ ability to complete their courses and earn full academic credit.”

Staples echoed this statement.

Additionally, there is a financial impact of missing a week of classes. Undergraduate students pay $4,032 for a semester’s tuition which breaks down to $252 a week in instruction fees. 

That totals to just over $50 per class per week for a student taking five courses. Students are getting less than they pay for by missing classes during the strike. 

The Orion will continue updating this story as more information becomes available. 

Jessica Miller can be reached at [email protected].

Created by Ariana Powell on Oct. 30.
CFA members vote to strike if deal is not made
Faculty members protest. Courtesy: California Faculty Association
CFA, CSU management fact-finding report released, no settlement reached
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
Cloudy with a demand for equitable compensation
Cloudy with a demand for equitable compensation
Students tabling at the gauntlet. Photo by Molly Myers on Sept. 13.
Chico State clubs challenged by CFA strike
Chico State faculty members gather at the picket lines during Monday’s strike. Taken by Shane Aweeka on Jan. 22.
CFA strike canceled, tentative agreement reached with CSU
California Faculty Association members gather during the one-day strikes at participating universities. Courtesy: CFA
From proposals to picket lines: faculty prepare for week-long strike
Faculty members strike in December. Courtesy: the California Faculty Association
CFA, Teamsters to strike first week of spring semester
Student Yarin Dan (left) and student Edan Asseraf (right) on Chico States campus. Photo taken Dec. 1 by Milca Elvira Chacon.
Israeli students share their perspective on the Israel-Hamas war
About the Contributor
Jessica Miller, Food Editor
Jessica Miller is a fourth year english literacy studies major at Chico State with a minor in linguistics and Teaching English to Speakers of Other Language. This will be her first semester with The Orion. After graduation, she plans to pursue a single subject teaching credential in English and begin teaching at the high school level in California. She loves to write, read and work at the Student Learning Center on campus as a Writing Center tutor as well as her ESL Support Services tutoring position.

The Orion

Chico State's independent student newspaper
The Orion
Chico State University
Plumas Hall 001
[email protected]
530-898-4386
The Orion • © 2024 The Orion 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Orion Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *