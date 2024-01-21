CFA strike: Student academic and financial impacts

The California Faculty Association will be striking across California State University campuses from Jan. 22-26, the first week of the spring semester.

Initially, students received limited information from Chico State University regarding how the strike would impact them. The university uploaded an FAQs page, that has been amended multiple times since Thursday.

In regard to the add and drop dates for Spring 2024, Chico State previously stated it would be from Jan. 22- Feb. 2.

The add/drop period is a window of time in which students are able to drop and add classes to their schedule without submitting a formal, faculty-signed request. Students can correct their schedule, waitlist classes and swap courses as necessary.

Many students rely on the add/drop window to ensure that their classes are correct on their schedule. This also gives them a chance to meet their professors and see if they are a good fit.

Not allowing an extension of add and drop dates for students, even when they will not be able to meet their professors during syllabus week, would impact these decisions.

However, on Friday, Andrew Staples, Chico State’s public relations manager, said the policy has been updated.

“In order to give students additional time to finalize their spring semester class schedules, the University has extended the add/drop period by one week. The add/drop period will run from January 22 – February 9, 2024,” Staples said.

The university FAQ page states: “A strike should not affect students’ ability to complete their courses and earn full academic credit.”

Staples echoed this statement.

Additionally, there is a financial impact of missing a week of classes. Undergraduate students pay $4,032 for a semester’s tuition which breaks down to $252 a week in instruction fees.

That totals to just over $50 per class per week for a student taking five courses. Students are getting less than they pay for by missing classes during the strike.

