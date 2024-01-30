Clubtacular postponed due to weather conditions

Due to a high chance of rain forecasted for Wednesday, Chico State’s Student Organization and Leadership Education has decided to reschedule the event.

The event was originally set for Wednesday.

The clubtacular will still take place on Glenn and Trinity lawns from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It has been confirmed that all of the clubs that have previously signed-up for the event will still be tabling on the rescheduled date by the senior coordinator of SOLE, Kaylee McAllister Knutson.

