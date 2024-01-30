Navigate Left
Clubtacular postponed due to weather conditions

Clubtacular has been rescheduled for Feb 7.
Fabian Marian, Reporter // January 30, 2024
Chico+State+clubs+lined+up+near+the+science+building.+Photo+by+Jolie+Asuncion+on+Aug.+24%2C+2022.
Chico State clubs lined up near the science building. Photo by Jolie Asuncion on Aug. 24, 2022.

Due to a high chance of rain forecasted for Wednesday, Chico State’s Student Organization and Leadership Education has decided to reschedule the event. 

The event was originally set for Wednesday.

The clubtacular will still take place on Glenn and Trinity lawns from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

It has been confirmed that all of the clubs that have previously signed-up for the event will still be tabling on the rescheduled date by the senior coordinator of SOLE, Kaylee McAllister Knutson.

Fabian Marian can be reached at [email protected] & [email protected]

Clubs table during Fall 2022s Clubtacular. Photo by Molly Myers on Sept. 13, 2022.
Hot clubs at the Spring 2024 Clubtacular
Fabian Marian, Reporter
Fabian Marian is a first year journalism and public and relations student at Chico State. This is his first semester on The Orion and he is very thrilled to be a part of the team. In his free time he enjoys reading, listening to music and watching video essays.

