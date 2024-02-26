Navigate Left
  The Sigma Pi fraternity house on a quiet Monday morning in Chico on Feb. 26. Photo taken by Molly Myers.

    News

    Fraternity Sigma Pi hit with hazing investigation

  Entrance to the Wildcat Recreation Center and patio. Taken by Lukas Mann on Feb. 23.

    Sports

    Connect your mind and body at the WREC

  A motorcycle hit a pedestrian the above intersection. Taken by C. Nicholas Kepler on Feb. 25.

    News

    Person taken to hospital after accident on Ivy Street

  Nate Farrington, new director of Adventure Outings, holding up some climbing rope that needs to be organized. Taken by Maki Chapman on February 8th, 2024

    Features

    Nate Farrington takes the lead as Adventure Outings' director

  Courtesy Associated Students

    News

    AS general election application open for students

The Orion
The Orion
The Orion

Fraternity Sigma Pi hit with hazing investigation

Almost a year after the 2023 hazing crisis, another fraternity is under investigation for hazing
Molly Myers, Managing Editor // February 26, 2024
The Sigma Pi fraternity house on a quiet Monday morning in Chico on Feb. 26. Photo taken by Molly Myers.

Sigma Pi, a fraternity in Chico, is under investigation for allegations of hazing, said Chico State public relations manager, Andrew Staples.

A member of the fraternity declined to comment at the chapter house this morning.

“Sigma Pi has been issued a cease and desist letter, which means they cannot operate as a recognized student organization while the University investigates allegations of hazing and other misconduct,” Staples said.

While under investigation the fraternity is restricted from the following:

  • Participating in or hosting recruitment/new member events
  • Social events
  • Philanthropy/fundraisers
  • Service
  • Meetings of any kind
  • Student organization communication must also cease immediately.

During the 2023 spring semester, three Greek organizations underwent hazing investigations.

Two of them, fraternity Delta Chi and sorority Lambda Sigma Gamma, lost university recognition and were found responsible for hazing.

The University found a third fraternity, Phi Delta Theta, not responsible for hazing but responsible for violating the school’s alcohol policy. Therefore they were placed on a one year probation that started in Spring 2023 and ended at the start of the Spring 2024 semester.

The Orion reached out to the fraternity via its Instagram and did not immediately hear back.

The Orion will continue updating this story as more information becomes available.

Molly Myers can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected].
About the Contributor
Molly Myers, Managing Editor/Features Editor
Molly Myers is a transfer student from Palmdale, California. She is a journalism major also minoring in religious studies. Molly is Managing Editor at The Orion and previously worked as Editor-in-Chief. Her work is also published in Watershed Review. Getting to meet new people and hear their stories is her favorite part of being a journalist. Outside of The Orion she instructs yoga at the WREC and volunteers with the Torres Community Shelter.

