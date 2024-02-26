Fraternity Sigma Pi hit with hazing investigation

Sigma Pi, a fraternity in Chico, is under investigation for allegations of hazing, said Chico State public relations manager, Andrew Staples.

A member of the fraternity declined to comment at the chapter house this morning.

“Sigma Pi has been issued a cease and desist letter, which means they cannot operate as a recognized student organization while the University investigates allegations of hazing and other misconduct,” Staples said.

While under investigation the fraternity is restricted from the following:

Participating in or hosting recruitment/new member events

Social events

Philanthropy/fundraisers

Service

Meetings of any kind

Student organization communication must also cease immediately.

During the 2023 spring semester, three Greek organizations underwent hazing investigations.

Two of them, fraternity Delta Chi and sorority Lambda Sigma Gamma, lost university recognition and were found responsible for hazing.

The University found a third fraternity, Phi Delta Theta, not responsible for hazing but responsible for violating the school’s alcohol policy. Therefore they were placed on a one year probation that started in Spring 2023 and ended at the start of the Spring 2024 semester.

The Orion reached out to the fraternity via its Instagram and did not immediately hear back.

The Orion will continue updating this story as more information becomes available.

