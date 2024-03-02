Navigate Left
  • Hands holding up a megaphone, a sign that reads “Teamsters Local 2010, CFA and APC” and a piece of paper that says “Tentative Agreement.” Created by Grace Stark on March 1.

    Uncategorized

    3 Union tentative agreements to be voted on at CSU Board of Trustees March 4 meeting

  • A Nov. 19, 2023 Palestine Walkout attendee holds a sign that reads “Stop Genocide Free! Palestine.” Taken on Nov. 19, 2023

    Mobile Headlines

    Chico State Associated Students ceasefire resolution announced Saturday

  • Tommy, a 3 year old Golden Retriever, interacts with students at The Well. Taken by Toby Neal on Feb. 28.

    Arts & Entertainment

    Bell Memorial Union is going to the dogs

  • Signs with checkmarks on them. Created by Steven Amador on Mar. 1

    News

    CSU Board of Trustees to vote on Academic Professionals of America tentative agreement

  • Firefighters maintain efforts to quell flames. Photo taken by Shane Aweeka on March 1.

    News

    High-speed chase ends in collision and fatality

Navigate Right
Breaking News
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion

Bell Memorial Union is going to the dogs

Twice a month The Well hosts Take-A-Paws therapy animals to help students bring down their stress a few notches
Byline photo of Toby Neal
Toby Neal, Reporter // March 2, 2024
Tommy%2C+a+3+year+old+Golden+Retriever%2C+interacts+with+students+at+The+Well.+Taken+by+Toby+Neal+on+Feb.+28.+
Tommy, a 3 year old Golden Retriever, interacts with students at The Well. Taken by Toby Neal on Feb. 28.

Students looking for a break from their studies were able to get some quality time with new furry friends Wednesday afternoon. Every other Wednesday, The Well, downstairs in the Bell Memorial Union, hosts therapy dogs from Take-A-Paws.

Take-A-Paws is an organization that provides groups and individuals with trained, certified and insured therapy pets for social or therapeutic interactions where emotional, psychological or physical support is needed. 

Their bi-weekly visits to The Well make it possible for students to interact and connect with the pets. Students looking to unwind a little can join them for pets, scratches, a few treats and lots of smiles all around.

Isaac Duenas gives Tommy a few treats. Taken by Toby Neal on Feb. 28.

Tommy, a 3-year-old Golden Retriever, enthusiastically greeted students with a big “grin” and a few gentle nuzzles. He was very much interested in who was coming to visit him. His owner, Ed Seagle, said that Tommy seems to look forward to the visits. Tommy spent a bit of time interacting with each person who came to visit with him.

Seagle said he has been working with Tommy for just a couple years, but has been involved with therapy dogs for more than six. He said he enjoys being able to help people who can benefit from a visit with a therapy dog.

Jordan Hearn, Chico State student, enjoys the opportunity to interact with the dogs. 

“It’s so happy! You can’t not smile when you come in here … and I love the different ages. I think that makes it really special too,” Hearn, who commutes from Redding, said. 

She has two dogs at home, and likes to be able to come visit with the therapy dogs while on campus.

On a blanket beside Hearn and her friends, Venice, an 8-year-old Golden Retriever, eagerly played with her toys, while enjoying the pets of many hands. 

Her owner, Kristina Heller said  Venice “really likes being here with everybody” and that she is a bit of a sucker for all the attention. 

“She [Venice] seems to just find the person that may need a bit more of her attention and spend some extra time just being with them,” Heller said.

venusco
Gallery // 2 Photos
Venice being a good girl and enjoying some pets. Taken by Toby Neal on Feb. 28.

As Heller spoke, Venice’s soft, caring eyes looked up at the group, over a snout covered with the graying vintage velvet of an older dog. It is obvious that this dog has found her calling.

The Well typically hosts three to five therapy dogs and sometimes cats, depending on the pets’  owner’s availability. During the hour, there can be upwards of 50 people who spend a bit of time with the therapy animals. 

If you are interested in making some new furry friends, you can visit The Well every other Wednesday from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. The next event will be March 13. Students are asked to check in with the front desk upon arrival.

Toby Neal can be reached at [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
Rapper Yung Lexx rapping at the Victory in Union event. Taken by Samuel Moore on Feb. 25.
‘Victory in Unity’ event celebrates Black History Month
Paul Belz laughs with audience member Joan Goodreau. Taken by Callum Standish on Feb. 22.
Bidwell park highlighted at museum book reading
Participants in KCSC’s show are all deeply involved in their performances. From left to right: Sierra Buck, Kennedy Jude, Rose Fields, Aaron Gee, Madalén Cortez, and Jeffrey Lenh. Photos taken by SavStudios on Feb 17, 2024.
KCSC Radio presents: Melodies of love and heartbreak
Flyer courtesy Daniel Veidlinger
Chico State holds religion and COVID symposium on Friday
Celebrating Black History Month together. Image created by Adobe Firefly generative AI.
Events happening during Black History Month
Students checking out clubs and organizations on campus. Photo by Jolie Asuncion on Aug. 24.
Clubtacular postponed again due to weather conditions
About the Contributor
Toby Neal, Reporter
Toby Neal is a public relations major, graduating in May. This is his first semester writing for The Orion. Neal is looking forward to bringing interesting and informative stories to the publication. He likes to keep his finger on the pulse of a gamut of things, from politics, to international topics, to hitting live music shows, to finding new places to eat and much in between. See you out there.

The Orion

Chico State's independent student newspaper
The Orion
Chico State University
Plumas Hall 001
[email protected]
530-898-4386
The Orion • © 2024 The Orion 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Orion Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *