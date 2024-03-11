Sigma Pi loses university recognition after hazing investigation

Fraternity Sigma Pi is no longer recognized by Chico State — as announced Monday — after undergoing a hazing investigation that started in late February.

The investigation began shortly after rush week, when fraternities recruit new members.

Sigma Pi Theta-Mu, the Chico chapter of the organization, “violated University policy in regards to hazing, conspiracy to haze, and alcohol,” Chico State public relations manager, Andrew Staples, said.

Sigma Pi is now banned from campus events and councils for three years. After the ban is over they can reapply for university recognition.

Following Chico State’s decision to revoke Sigma Pi’s university recognition, Sigma Pi national opened their own investigation into the Chico chapter, Staples said.

This is the third Greek life organization to become unaffiliated in less than a year. In spring 2023 fraternity Delta Chi and sorority Lambda Sigma Gamma lost their recognition after their own hazing investigations.

“Another one? How many frats are still standing?” Chico State student Mia Sanchez said.

Sanchez is a member of Gamma Phi Beta, a university-recognized sorority.

“That’s sad. Like, I’d be sad if I couldn’t come back to my chapter house in like ten years or something,” Sanchez said.

The Orion reached out to Sigma Pi via their Instagram and did not immediately hear back.

This article will continue being updated as more information becomes available.

Molly Myers can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected]