Second Annual Chico State Drag Show

Photo credit: courtesy of GSEC

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Student, local and professional drag performers from all over Northern California will be taking a stroll across a t-shaped catwalk in the BMU Auditorium on Oct. 13 for the Second Annual Chico State Drag Show. The event bridges the culturing gap between mainstream and queer societies with fashion, entertainment and education.

Inspired by Greek Week and Queer Week coinciding on the same dates this year, members of Gender & Sexuality Equity Center (GSEC) and Multicultural Greek Council (MGC) are co-hosting the event, working together to bring two organizations that may not have a lot of overlap on campus.

“Drag is wonderful because it has become more accessible,” said Queer Program Coordinator at GSEC, Margot van der Bie. “It’s something that a lot of people can come together and enjoy.”

Although the application dates closed on Oct. 3, anyone can participate in the Chico State Drag Show. Last year’s event was held in a smaller room in the BMU and resulted in over 200 people being turned away because of the room capacity.

Due to an increase in funding and community support, organizers prepare for a bigger turnout this year, staging the event in the BMU Auditorium.

Unlike last year, the show won’t be competitive and will focus more on the fun aspect of drag performance. This gives new participants a stress-free environment to perform in front of a large audience.

GSEC staff will be doing a laid-back educational training component before the show, covering queer history, drag and the problematic aspects that have surrounded drag in the past.

“Drag was so instrumental in queer liberation movement and in our history. We are really going to try to emphasize that,” van der Bie said.

In between performances, raffle prizes from local businesses will be given away for the correct answers to questions from event’s educational element.

The event will be free to students and $5 for community members. All Proceeds are going to benefit the victims and families of the Pulse Night Club Shooting that took place in Florida over the summer.

“I think we would be really doing ourselves a huge disservice by not amplifying those voices and choosing to be life affirming,” said van der Bie. “The drag show is a part of Queer Week as a whole and for the theme for the week is that we are all a part of one Pulse, creating a community aspect and resilience.”

The Second Annual Chico State Drag Show will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 13. Tickets are available now at the University Box Office on 3rd and Chesnut streets.

Matt Manfredi can be reached at [email protected] or @matthewmanfredi on Twitter.