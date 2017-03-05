Rocking out for civil rights

There is no better way to support women’s rights than kicking back with live music and art.

Fellow Chico State students and alumni put on a house show in which all benefits go towards the ACLU and Planned Parenthood. People donated whatever amount they were able to and supported local artists by buying their art. Around 50 to 75 people came to the show to socialize, listen to locals perform and drink.

Chico State seniors Kayce Tynan and Hannah Mills and alumna Brittany Masloski are the women behind the house show. The idea came to them after they had attended a house show and they used it for a cause that had meaning to them.

“I am personally into human rights and things like that, and I get really worked up about it. I don’t know why others don’t,” Masloski said. “It sucks that people are treated differently because of their skin color or something as meaningless as appearance.”

Art was displayed all around the front room with cards that stated who made the piece, the piece name, medium, size and price. Art pieces consisted of mostly prints and ranged from psychedelic to abstract. It was encouraged that artists donated 25 percent of their earnings to the ACLU and Planned Parenthood.

The backyard was the main stage for performers MAWD, Citysick, Samantha Nickel, Bestside, Soundhouse and Masloski. Each act played different instruments and styles of music, from punk rock to folk. All the artists are friends and former classmates of Masloski who wanted to help out a great cause.

“This (show) is definitely more for fun, but I support the thought that music brings people together and even if it’s not specifically what we are raising money for, it is a good motivator to bring people together to raise money and awareness,” Nickel said.

The audience was primarily college students and had a laid back vibe. When greeted at the door, they were asked to make a donation but it was not required to get in. People socialized in between each set and sang along to the music, but when new artists took the stage, the performers had the audience’s attention.

“House shows are just fun because they are a more relaxed space and everyone who is there is into it like they want to be there. They’re usually like really fun crowds to perform for,” Masloski said.

The house show raised about $400 for the ACLU and Planned Parenthood. Masloski said that she would possibly like to put on another house show sometime in April.

Julia Maldonado can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_arts on Twitter.