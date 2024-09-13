Orion news weekly highlights: Sept. 7 to 13

From new gender-inclusive restrooms to security report audits to an accident on the Esplanade, here are this week’s – Sept. 7 to 13 – news stories:

In accordance with Chico State’s 2030 plan, and the completed construction of the new Behavioral Sciences building, Butte Hall will soon be no more. The demolition date has not yet been set as the university will continue to use the space to work on other projects.

This article was written by reporter Beatrice Williams.

For a fare of $10, residents can now travel between Redding and Chico. The buses are on a schedule that would allow students to leave in the morning and make afternoon classes in Chico should they wish to commute. There aren’t currently free rides for students, but students do receive a 15% discount when they check out with code V353 on the Amtrak website.

This article was written by reporter Anthony Vasek.

Chico State was among six California State Universities audited by the California State Auditor’s Office regarding the university’s most recent Annual Security Report. The audit found that Chico State had discrepancies in reporting accurate data, including daily crime logs. The next Annual Security Report is anticipated to be released through a campus-wide email later this month.

This article was written by reporter Sean Shanks.

Ecological Reserve staff are working with experts to create plans for the recovery work. The reserve expects to open this semester to classes, researchers and others but there will be an approval process and no definitive timetable. The fire damage is vast but it presents a unique research opportunity in the days ahead.

This article was written by reporter Sean Shanks.

A school-wide email was sent out by Chico State on Tuesday morning reminding first-semester students about a campus deferred recruitment policy that prevents first-year students from rushing in the fall semester. This does not affect first-year transfer students. This announcement preceded the start of Greek Week, a week of fraternity and sororities events, on campus.

This article was written by reporter Anthony Vasek.

The second presidential debate was held Tuesday night between Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donal Trump. The debate was hosted by ABC and moderated by David Muir and Linsey Davis. Polls taken by CNN after the debate showed that most viewers believe that Harris won.

This article was written by entertainment and food editor Nadia Hill, opinion and features editor Callum Standish and reporter Anthony Vasek.

A 17-year-old Chico High student was rushed to the hospital with major injuries after being hit by a Chico State student while in a marked crosswalk on Esplanade near West Sacramento Avenue on Wednesday after 3 p.m. The teen has since been transferred to another hospital for further treatment. Chico police said they do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. The CPD Major Accident Investigation Team has taken over the investigation.

This article was written by reporter Michael Arrendondo and news editor Jessica Miller.

Over the summer Chico State has added five gender-inclusive restrooms that opened at the start of the fall semester. The university will continue to evaluate the needs of students and consider if/when more should be opened in the future.

This article was written by reporter Dominic Curcuro.

Jessica Miller can be reached at [email protected].