Steve Perez sends message remembering the Camp Fire

Chico State President Steve Perez sent campus wide a message Nov. 7 in honor of the Camp Fire. The fire sparked on Nov. 8, 2018 and spread through Paradise within four hours.

It is known as the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history. 85 people were killed and over 18,000 structures were destroyed.

Perez said that students may be feeling a range of different emotions and resources are available at Chico State.

The WellCat Counseling Center is open to students needing emotional support while The Employee Assistance Program has resources for staff.

On Nov. 6, Perez also provided links to emotional support on campus for students experiencing heightened emotions regarding the election results.

Perez said that the Trinity Hall Bell Tower will chime in remembrance at exactly 11:08 a.m. Friday and again, 85 seconds later.

“I encourage each individual to take some time, listen to the chimes, and reflect in a way that feels most appropriate,” Perez said.

At the end of the message, Perez brought up having seen a photo of a milkweed stalk springing from the ashes of the Park Fire. 100% containment of the Park Fire was only reached a little over a month ago.

“These fires continue to test us, but through each and every one, I’m moved by the outpouring of community kindness and compassion, and the resilience and strength we find together,” Perez said, quoting Eli Goodsell, Director of the Big Chico Creek Ecological Reserve.

